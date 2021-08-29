Weather Channel Interviews Grand Isle Chief of Police [VIDEO]

This is heartbreaking to hear.

The Weather Channel interviewed the Chief of Police from Grand Isle and you can hear the fear in his voice as they move through the interview on television.

He is in a "bunker" with several other people as Hurricane Ida pounds the southeastern portion of the state.

The chief noted that they were in the eye of the storm and when the meteorologist tells him that they will be in the eye for a few more hours, the Chief of Police in Grand Isle tells them that they have to make it stop.

It sounded like the chief knows that they can't continue to take that much more from this very powerful storm.

Our thoughts are with all that stayed back to ride out this storm.

Here's more footage from Grand Isle as Hurricane Ida makes landfall. Storm surge and very strong sustained winds is tearing up the southeastern portion of Louisiana.