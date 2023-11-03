Week 10 McNeese Football Starters vs Southeastern

LAKE CHARLES, LA: The Pokes are coming off an emotional week after a cancelled homecoming game. Now they travel to Hammond, America to face a Southeastern Lions team that are looking for their second win this season as well.

Week 10 McNeese Football Starters:

Quarterback

13 - Ryan Roberts (6-0, 185, RFr., Lafayette, La.)

18 - Nate Glantz (6-0, 200, Jr., Elkhorn, Neb.)

Running Back

5 - D’Angelo Durham (6-1, 208, Jr., Augusta, Ga.)

25 - Joshon Barbie (5-9, 181, RFr., Harvey, La.)

20 - Coleby Hamm (5-10, 216, So., Spring, Texas)

Wide Receiver

3 - Jonathan Harris (6-0, 170, Jr., Hattiesburg, Miss.)

8 - Makhi Paris (6-2, 189, Fr., New Orleans, La.)

Wide Receiver

17 - Jon McCall (6-3, 189, So., New Orleans, La.)

86 - Jer’Michael Carter (6-4, 192, Fr., Kentwood, La.)

Wide Receiver

8 - Makhi Paris (6-2, 189, Fr., New Orleans, La.)

84 - Cory O’Bryant (5-11, 162, Fr., Houston, Texas)

Left Tackle

75 - Hayes Creel (6-7, 315, RFr., Mt. Hermon, La.)

70 - Hezekiah Neason (6-4, 314, Jr., Amite, La.)

Left Guard

61 - Cole Leclair (6-3, 306, Jr., Middleburg, Fla.)

77 - Chris Stephens (6-4, 332, Jr., Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Center

65 - James Reddick (6-3, 303, So., Fort Valley, Ga.)

54 - David Duvall (6-2, 303, Jr., Olive Branch, Miss.)

Right Guard

66 - Dylan Dauzart (6-3, 309, Jr., Alexandria, La.)

71 - Elijah Melendez (6-5, 307, Jr., Navarre, Fla.)

Right Tackle

71 - Elijah Melendez (6-5, 307, Jr., Navarre, Fla.)

72 - Jasper Friis (6-6, 328, Jr., Starnberg, Germany)

Tight End

22 - Kyle Klink (6-4, 245, Sr., Middletown, Md.)

41 - Tyronne Hayes (6-3, 226, So., New Orleans, La.)

Left End

42 - Earenest Grayson (6-3, 254, RJr., Tulsa, Okla.)

16 - Demetrios Walker (6-3, 215, So., Kansas City, Mo.)

Nose

98 - Trey Winters (6-7, 350, So., Ankeny, Iowa)

8 - John Brown Jr. (6-0, 258, Jr., Jackson, Miss.)

Tackle

91 - Welland Williams (6-1, 285, RSo., Reserve, La.)

99 - Dominick Bolden (6-1, 288, So., Round Rock, Texas)

Right End

40 - Grayson Mays (6-2, 242, RSo., Bellville, Texas)

49 - Masey Lewis (6-4, 268, RFr., Breaux Bridge, La.)

Mike (LB)

56 - Brayden Adams (6-2, 215, RSr., Lake Charles, La.)

21 - Jackson Anders (6-2, 222, Fr., Round Rock, Texas)

Stinger (LB)

48 - Micah Davey (6-2, 239, RSo., Baton Rouge, La.)

23 - Payton Lemaire (6-3, 194, Fr., Sulphur, La.)

Nickel

28 - Joe Ward (5-11, 185, RFr., Lake Charles, La.)

5 - Javon Davis (6-0, 177, So., River Ridge, La.)

Left Cornerback

9 - Jadden Matthews (5-11, 178, Jr., Moss Point, Miss.)

24 - Jelani Chevalier (5-9, 177, Fr., Port Arthur, Texas)

Right Cornerback

2 - Levi Wyatt (6-1, 187, So., Byram, Miss.)

13 - Crajaun Bennett (5-11, 162, So., Iowa, La.)

Safety

19 - Thomas Miles (6-1, 192, Jr., Alexandria, La.)

39 - Jake Held (5-11, 188, So., Youngstown, La.)

Safety

0 - Jamori Evans (5-10, 195, Jr., Pheba, Miss.)

26 - Richard Akers (5-11, 162, RSo., Baltimore, Md.)

Place Kicker

37 - Garrison Smith (5-10, 189, So., Norwalk, Ohio)

35 - Brandon Hayden (6-0, 193, RJr., Sulphur, La.)

Kicker

37 - Garrison Smith (5-10, 189, So., Norwalk, Ohio)

35 - Brandon Hayden (6-0, 193, RJr., Sulphur, La.)

Punter

38 - Callum Eddings (5-11, 150, Jr., Victoria, Australia)

37 - Garrison Smith (5-10, 189, So., Norwalk, Ohio)

Long Snapper

50 - Trey Vondestein (6-3, 214, RSr., Katy, Texas)

56 - Brayden Adams (6-2, 215, RSr., Lake Charles, La.)

Holder

38 - Callum Eddings (5-11, 150, Jr., Victoria, Australia)

18 - Nate Glantz (6-0, 200, Jr., Elkhorn, Neb.)

Kick Returner

84 - Cory O’Bryant (5-11, 162, Fr., Houston, Texas)

3 - Jonathan Harris (6-0, 170, Jr., Hattiesburg, Miss.)

Punt Returner

3 - Jonathan Harris (6-0, 170, Jr., Hattiesburg, Miss.)

84 - Cory O’Bryant (5-11, 162, Fr., Houston, Texas)

