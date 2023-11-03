Week 10 McNeese Football Starters vs Southeastern
LAKE CHARLES, LA: The Pokes are coming off an emotional week after a cancelled homecoming game. Now they travel to Hammond, America to face a Southeastern Lions team that are looking for their second win this season as well.
Week 10 McNeese Football Starters:
Quarterback
13 - Ryan Roberts (6-0, 185, RFr., Lafayette, La.)
18 - Nate Glantz (6-0, 200, Jr., Elkhorn, Neb.)
Running Back
5 - D’Angelo Durham (6-1, 208, Jr., Augusta, Ga.)
25 - Joshon Barbie (5-9, 181, RFr., Harvey, La.)
20 - Coleby Hamm (5-10, 216, So., Spring, Texas)
Wide Receiver
3 - Jonathan Harris (6-0, 170, Jr., Hattiesburg, Miss.)
8 - Makhi Paris (6-2, 189, Fr., New Orleans, La.)
Wide Receiver
17 - Jon McCall (6-3, 189, So., New Orleans, La.)
86 - Jer’Michael Carter (6-4, 192, Fr., Kentwood, La.)
Wide Receiver
8 - Makhi Paris (6-2, 189, Fr., New Orleans, La.)
84 - Cory O’Bryant (5-11, 162, Fr., Houston, Texas)
Left Tackle
75 - Hayes Creel (6-7, 315, RFr., Mt. Hermon, La.)
70 - Hezekiah Neason (6-4, 314, Jr., Amite, La.)
Left Guard
61 - Cole Leclair (6-3, 306, Jr., Middleburg, Fla.)
77 - Chris Stephens (6-4, 332, Jr., Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
Center
65 - James Reddick (6-3, 303, So., Fort Valley, Ga.)
54 - David Duvall (6-2, 303, Jr., Olive Branch, Miss.)
Right Guard
66 - Dylan Dauzart (6-3, 309, Jr., Alexandria, La.)
71 - Elijah Melendez (6-5, 307, Jr., Navarre, Fla.)
Right Tackle
71 - Elijah Melendez (6-5, 307, Jr., Navarre, Fla.)
72 - Jasper Friis (6-6, 328, Jr., Starnberg, Germany)
Tight End
22 - Kyle Klink (6-4, 245, Sr., Middletown, Md.)
41 - Tyronne Hayes (6-3, 226, So., New Orleans, La.)
Left End
42 - Earenest Grayson (6-3, 254, RJr., Tulsa, Okla.)
16 - Demetrios Walker (6-3, 215, So., Kansas City, Mo.)
Nose
98 - Trey Winters (6-7, 350, So., Ankeny, Iowa)
8 - John Brown Jr. (6-0, 258, Jr., Jackson, Miss.)
Tackle
91 - Welland Williams (6-1, 285, RSo., Reserve, La.)
99 - Dominick Bolden (6-1, 288, So., Round Rock, Texas)
Right End
40 - Grayson Mays (6-2, 242, RSo., Bellville, Texas)
49 - Masey Lewis (6-4, 268, RFr., Breaux Bridge, La.)
Mike (LB)
56 - Brayden Adams (6-2, 215, RSr., Lake Charles, La.)
21 - Jackson Anders (6-2, 222, Fr., Round Rock, Texas)
Stinger (LB)
48 - Micah Davey (6-2, 239, RSo., Baton Rouge, La.)
23 - Payton Lemaire (6-3, 194, Fr., Sulphur, La.)
Nickel
28 - Joe Ward (5-11, 185, RFr., Lake Charles, La.)
5 - Javon Davis (6-0, 177, So., River Ridge, La.)
Left Cornerback
9 - Jadden Matthews (5-11, 178, Jr., Moss Point, Miss.)
24 - Jelani Chevalier (5-9, 177, Fr., Port Arthur, Texas)
Right Cornerback
2 - Levi Wyatt (6-1, 187, So., Byram, Miss.)
13 - Crajaun Bennett (5-11, 162, So., Iowa, La.)
Safety
19 - Thomas Miles (6-1, 192, Jr., Alexandria, La.)
39 - Jake Held (5-11, 188, So., Youngstown, La.)
Safety
0 - Jamori Evans (5-10, 195, Jr., Pheba, Miss.)
26 - Richard Akers (5-11, 162, RSo., Baltimore, Md.)
Place Kicker
37 - Garrison Smith (5-10, 189, So., Norwalk, Ohio)
35 - Brandon Hayden (6-0, 193, RJr., Sulphur, La.)
Kicker
37 - Garrison Smith (5-10, 189, So., Norwalk, Ohio)
35 - Brandon Hayden (6-0, 193, RJr., Sulphur, La.)
Punter
38 - Callum Eddings (5-11, 150, Jr., Victoria, Australia)
37 - Garrison Smith (5-10, 189, So., Norwalk, Ohio)
Long Snapper
50 - Trey Vondestein (6-3, 214, RSr., Katy, Texas)
56 - Brayden Adams (6-2, 215, RSr., Lake Charles, La.)
Holder
38 - Callum Eddings (5-11, 150, Jr., Victoria, Australia)
18 - Nate Glantz (6-0, 200, Jr., Elkhorn, Neb.)
Kick Returner
84 - Cory O’Bryant (5-11, 162, Fr., Houston, Texas)
3 - Jonathan Harris (6-0, 170, Jr., Hattiesburg, Miss.)
Punt Returner
3 - Jonathan Harris (6-0, 170, Jr., Hattiesburg, Miss.)
84 - Cory O’Bryant (5-11, 162, Fr., Houston, Texas)
