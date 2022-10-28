Week 9 High School Football Scores
Week 9 of the High School Football season is here. We've got plenty of games to get to this week, here are the scores.
Be sure to check back on this page all throughout Friday night for LIVE score updates from all around Acadiana. Keep the "refresh" button nearby.
Several games were moved to Thursday this week due to a Friday's weather forecast.
*Bold indicates winner*
THURSDAY
Delcambre 7, Ascension Episcopal 45
Comeaux 24, Barbe 47
Pine Prairie 20, Mamou 30
Northwest 6, Ville Platte 0
Morgan City 0, Lutcher 72
Acadiana 21, Carencro 20
Notre Dame 45, Grand Lake 7
St. Martinville 42, Abbeville 19
Sacred Heart VP 6, Opelousas Catholic 40
St. Edmund 32, Westminster 14
Erath 39, Crowley 28
Iota 55, Port Barre 6
Oberlin 43, Gueydan 7
Loreauville 20, Catholic New Iberia 17
Leesville 33, Eunice 38
FRIDAY
Livonia at Cecilia (Listen live on 103.3 The Goat)
Northside at Teurlings (Listen live on 96.5 KPEL)
LCA at North Vermilion (Listen live on Classic Rock 105.1)
Lafayette at Southside
Westgate at STM
Central Catholic at Vermilion Catholic
Opelousas at Breaux Bridge
Deridder at Rayne
Kaplan at Church Point
Hanson Memorial at Beau Chene
Covenant Christian at Jeanerette
Catholic Pointe Coupee at North Central
Donaldsonville at Patterson
Dequincy at Lake Arthur
Merryville at Basile
Jennings at LCCP
Berwick at St. James
Highland Baptist at Centerville
New Iberia at Sulphur
West St. Mary at Franklin (canceled)