Week 9 High School Football Scores

Week 9 of the High School Football season is here. We've got plenty of games to get to this week, here are the scores.

Be sure to check back on this page all throughout Friday night for LIVE score updates from all around Acadiana. Keep the "refresh" button nearby.

Several games were moved to Thursday this week due to a Friday's weather forecast.

*Bold indicates winner*

THURSDAY

Delcambre 7, Ascension Episcopal 45

Comeaux 24, Barbe 47

Pine Prairie 20, Mamou 30

Northwest 6, Ville Platte 0

Morgan City 0, Lutcher 72

Acadiana 21, Carencro 20

Notre Dame 45, Grand Lake 7

St. Martinville 42, Abbeville 19

Sacred Heart VP 6, Opelousas Catholic 40

St. Edmund 32, Westminster 14

Erath 39, Crowley 28

Iota 55, Port Barre 6

Oberlin 43, Gueydan 7

Montgomery 7, Westminster (Lafayette) 37

Loreauville 20, Catholic New Iberia 17

Leesville 33, Eunice 38

FRIDAY

Livonia at Cecilia (Listen live on 103.3 The Goat)

Northside at Teurlings (Listen live on 96.5 KPEL)

LCA at North Vermilion (Listen live on Classic Rock 105.1)

Lafayette at Southside

Westgate at STM

Central Catholic at Vermilion Catholic

Opelousas at Breaux Bridge

Deridder at Rayne

Kaplan at Church Point

Hanson Memorial at Beau Chene

Covenant Christian at Jeanerette

Catholic Pointe Coupee at North Central

Donaldsonville at Patterson

Dequincy at Lake Arthur

Merryville at Basile

Jennings at LCCP

Berwick at St. James

Highland Baptist at Centerville

New Iberia at Sulphur

West St. Mary at Franklin (canceled)

