Arrest Made in Fatal Hit-and-Run That Left Pedestrian Dead

LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - Lafayette police have made an arrest in the fatal hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian on W. Congress Street last week.

Theophilus Rose, 21, of Lafayette was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for a felony hit and run. His bond was set at $25,000.

The pedestrian, Ronald Keith Williams Jr. of Duson, was walking down the road on the evening of Monday, October 17, when a vehicle operated by Rose struck the victim. Rose fled the scene of the crash prior to first responders arriving.

The penalty for a felony hit and run can include a fine of up to $5,000, imprisonment with or without hard labor for up to 10 years, or both.

