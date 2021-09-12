We’ll All Be Watching the Gulf As Tropical Storm Nicholas Forms

There is a new weather system that we will continue to watch now that Tropical Storm Nicholas has formed in the Gulf of Mexico according to the National Weather Service.

Right now, forecasters are saying that tropical storm warnings have been issued for the coastal areas of Texas along with areas of the northeastern shore of Mexico. The storm will produce anywhere from five to ten inches of rain starting today and lasting through the middle of this week. Whether or not the storm intensifies is the million-dollar question, and the next obvious question is whether or not it impacts southwest Louisiana.

Photo courtesy of the National Weather Service

As it stands now, it seems as if only a small portion of southwest Louisiana will be impacted by Nicholas.

