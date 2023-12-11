One of the largest banks in the country has been facing a ton of scrutiny in recent years, and that combined with other economic factors is forcing them to shut down dozens of branches across the country.

Wells Fargo is one of the most recognizable names in the financial world, but claims of consumer abuse totaling about $3.7 billion - related to car loans, mortgages, and checking and savings accounts - have put the firm in a major negative light.

There is even more news on their problems coming out as recently as today.

If you look at the Wells Fargo website, there do not appear to be any branches in the state of Louisiana, though some Wells Fargo services are available to residents of the Bayou State.

More on the closures from MSN News.

In 2023, Wells Fargo shut over three hundred bank branches, more than double the number closed by Chase and Bank of America. When a bank decides to close a branch, it is required to inform the Office of the Comptroller of Currency (OCC) at least 90 days prior to the scheduled closure. We have identified the total number of branches that could be impacted, based on the closures reported by the end of 2022 and those filed through early September of this year. Another eighteen closures have been reported to the OCC since October 2022, but the bank has yet to announce when those branches will shut their doors to the public.

Those closures can have a major impact on customers, making it harder for them to access their money quickly. While debit cards and online services are available, many people still like to use walk-in and drive-through services at their local banks, and shutting down branches can impact how people do business.

Wells Fargo Among Banks Fined Over 500 Million Over Use Of Private Messaging Apps

Where Are The Most Closures?

As it turns out, the biggest list of closures is right next door in Texas. Here's the full list, by city, according to MSN News.

609 CASTLE RIDGE RD, AUSTIN

11212 NORTH IH 35, AUSTIN

900 RANCH RD 620 SOUTH, AUSTIN

11212 NIH 35, AUSTIN

6067 MCARDLE RD, CORPUS CHRISTI

3580 FRANKFORD RD, DALLAS

1420 WEST MOCKINGBIRD LN, DALLAS

14999 PRESTON RD, BUILDING F, DALLAS

315 S. HAMPTON, DALLAS

1155 UNION CIRCLE, 2nd FL RM 222, DENTON

1006 N WELLS ST, EDNA

1200 FLOWER MOUND RD, FLOWER MOUND

1661 SOUTH UNIVERSITY, FORT WORTH

830 S. FRIENDSWOOD DR, FRIENDSWOOD

20440 FM 529 RD, HOUSTON

2799 FULTON ST, HOUSTON

2824 HILLCROFT ST, HOUSTON

7071 HIGHWAY 6 NORTH, HOUSTON

11152 S. GESSNER DR, HOUSTON

200 WEST KENNEDALE PWAY, KENNEDALE

301 JUNCTION HWAY, KERRVILLE

5960 FAIRMONT PWAY, PASADENA

10116 BROADWAY ST, PEARLAND

1421 NORTH CENTRAL EXPRESSWAY, PLANO

1380 WEST CAMPBELL RD, RICHARDSON

700 JACKSON, RICHMOND

2300 S I H 35, ROUND ROCK

750 EAST MULBERRY, 2ND FLOOR, SAN ANTONIO

19223 STONE OAK PARKWAY, SAN ANTONIO

10720 N LOOP DR, SOCORRO

11711 W. BELLFORT ST, STAFFORD

3601 HIGHWAY 6, SUGAR LAND

107 N. VIRGINIA ST, TERRELL

27702 TOMBALL PWAY, TOMBALL