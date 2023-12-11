Wells Fargo Shutting Down Branches Across the Country – Is Louisiana Affected?
One of the largest banks in the country has been facing a ton of scrutiny in recent years, and that combined with other economic factors is forcing them to shut down dozens of branches across the country.
Wells Fargo is one of the most recognizable names in the financial world, but claims of consumer abuse totaling about $3.7 billion - related to car loans, mortgages, and checking and savings accounts - have put the firm in a major negative light.
There is even more news on their problems coming out as recently as today.
If you look at the Wells Fargo website, there do not appear to be any branches in the state of Louisiana, though some Wells Fargo services are available to residents of the Bayou State.
More on the closures from MSN News.
In 2023, Wells Fargo shut over three hundred bank branches, more than double the number closed by Chase and Bank of America.
When a bank decides to close a branch, it is required to inform the Office of the Comptroller of Currency (OCC) at least 90 days prior to the scheduled closure. We have identified the total number of branches that could be impacted, based on the closures reported by the end of 2022 and those filed through early September of this year.
Another eighteen closures have been reported to the OCC since October 2022, but the bank has yet to announce when those branches will shut their doors to the public.
Those closures can have a major impact on customers, making it harder for them to access their money quickly. While debit cards and online services are available, many people still like to use walk-in and drive-through services at their local banks, and shutting down branches can impact how people do business.
Where Are The Most Closures?
As it turns out, the biggest list of closures is right next door in Texas. Here's the full list, by city, according to MSN News.
609 CASTLE RIDGE RD, AUSTIN
11212 NORTH IH 35, AUSTIN
900 RANCH RD 620 SOUTH, AUSTIN
11212 NIH 35, AUSTIN
6067 MCARDLE RD, CORPUS CHRISTI
3580 FRANKFORD RD, DALLAS
1420 WEST MOCKINGBIRD LN, DALLAS
14999 PRESTON RD, BUILDING F, DALLAS
315 S. HAMPTON, DALLAS
1155 UNION CIRCLE, 2nd FL RM 222, DENTON
1006 N WELLS ST, EDNA
1200 FLOWER MOUND RD, FLOWER MOUND
1661 SOUTH UNIVERSITY, FORT WORTH
830 S. FRIENDSWOOD DR, FRIENDSWOOD
20440 FM 529 RD, HOUSTON
2799 FULTON ST, HOUSTON
2824 HILLCROFT ST, HOUSTON
7071 HIGHWAY 6 NORTH, HOUSTON
11152 S. GESSNER DR, HOUSTON
200 WEST KENNEDALE PWAY, KENNEDALE
301 JUNCTION HWAY, KERRVILLE
5960 FAIRMONT PWAY, PASADENA
10116 BROADWAY ST, PEARLAND
1421 NORTH CENTRAL EXPRESSWAY, PLANO
1380 WEST CAMPBELL RD, RICHARDSON
700 JACKSON, RICHMOND
2300 S I H 35, ROUND ROCK
750 EAST MULBERRY, 2ND FLOOR, SAN ANTONIO
19223 STONE OAK PARKWAY, SAN ANTONIO
10720 N LOOP DR, SOCORRO
11711 W. BELLFORT ST, STAFFORD
3601 HIGHWAY 6, SUGAR LAND
107 N. VIRGINIA ST, TERRELL
27702 TOMBALL PWAY, TOMBALL