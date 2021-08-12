Wendy’s Offering Free Breakfast Sandwiches Aug. 13-14

Wendy's is offering free breakfast sandwiches this Friday and Saturday (August 13 & 14) and there's no purchase necessary.

Yep, the company announced the free promotion with very few stipulations.

Unlike other fast-food "giveaways" we've heard about lately, this one doesn't involve you needing the restaurant's app, just simply show up when it's breakfast time.

The statement from the company read: "Wendy's fans can start their day with good fortune in the form of a free Sausage, Egg & Swiss or Bacon, Egg & Swiss Croissant--no purchase necessary. That's how you wake up on the right side of the bed."

How Do You Get Your Free Breakfast Sandwich?

To claim your free breakfast sandwich, just show up at a participating Wendy's restaurant during breakfast hours from 6:30 am to 10:30 am. "Yep, it's that simple," the company said.

The offer is limited to one free sandwich per customer per visit at participating restaurants and while supplies last.

Why is Wendy's Doing This Giveaway?

Wendy's said they are aiming to bring "positive vibes to everyone's morning" through this "Friday the Thirteenth Weekend," according to their statement about the promotion.

"Walk under as many ladders as you like this Friday the 13th because Wendy's is making sure luck (and free breakfast) is on your side," the company further explained.