What? Sand Makes It Into The Toy Hall Of Fame

File this under what the heck? Every year, the toy experts meet to pick finalists to put into the Toy Hall of Fame.

In total, 12 toys are picked as finalists for the Toy Hall of fame each year but only three actually get chosen and get inducted.

The 12 finalists for this year's Hall of Fame included Battleship, billiards, Cabbage Patch Kids, the Fisher-Price Corn Popper, Sand, Mahjong, American Girl Dolls, Masters of the Universe toys, Risk, the piñata, The Settlers of Catan, and toy fire engine.

Getty Images

I mean everyone has played Battleship or owned a Cabbage Patch Kid. Heck, I believe most of us have owned a lot of these toys. Well the experts got together and picked the top three they thought should enter the Hall of Fame and the winners are:

American Girl Doll, Risk, and if you can believe this SAND! I mean we get the first two but how is sand a toy? I know some of you are thinking, "What about a sandbox"? We get that but most of the time when kids are in a sandbox, they have other toys in there with them like a bucket or a toy shovel.

We saw the list and wondered how in the heck is sand a toy? Now if you play with an Etch-a-Sketch, it has sand in it and we get that, but just sand, period?

Here in Louisiana, when we think of sand, we think of sandbags which means a flood or hurricane is coming. That is why we don't like sand anyway.

There were so many other great toys up for the honor this year, but I guess we will have to deal with sand being one of them.