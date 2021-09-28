What To Do If You Actually Win the Lottery

We didn't have a winner for the huge Powerball jackpot last night, (Monday, September 27) so you know what that means, right? You still have a chance to win. And for all the nay-sayers - somebody's got to win, so it might as well be you. The winning numbers for Monday night's drawing were 21, 22, 39, 44, 60 and the Powerball is 12. The Power Play was 2.

The Powerball jackpot is now estimated at $570 million for Wednesday, September 29, so there is a lot of talk about what we would do if we won around the office today. Even if they took half out for taxes, I could still do everything I wanted to do for the rest of my life! And let's be honest, we've had a lot of winners around Louisiana this year, so it really could happen to you.

I got some great advice below from HuffPost and Forbes about what to do, and what not to do, if you actually win the big bucks. Good luck, y'all, and try to maintain your composure if the stars are aligned for you

Calm down, and don't make any quick decisions about what to do with the money. You don't actually have to cash your ticket in today.

Get a financial adviser. Right now

Make sure you get the annuity, or annual payments, instead of a lump sum. I have to disagree with this one because some states will not allow your heirs to inherit the balance of your winnings if you pass away before it's paid off. Check with your state Lottery officials if you win

dylan nolte on Unsplash

Give back to your community. Now is your chance to do something good for yourself and society

Don't tell anyone that you won. Or if you have to, make it as few people as possible

Pay off all your debts. Yes, you can finally do that

Avoid sudden lifestyle changes. Try not to go crazy with the cash for a least six months

Live within a budget. It might sound hard, but you can do it

Make sure you're not an easy target, protect your assets. Because everyone you ever looked sideways at or spoke to is now your BFF, or, wants to sue you