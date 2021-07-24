What Words Make Your Dog The Happiest

Does your dog have a favorite word? Chances are they do even if they don't know what a "word" is or why you insist they can't drink out of the toilet.

A website in England called OnBuy commissioned a study to find out which words dogs love the most by monitoring their heart rates.

The average dog's heart rate jumped 36% when they heard the word "walkies," which is British slang for walking your dog.

Here are the top ten:

Going for a "walk" - 156 beats a minute. "Dinner," "food," or "eat" - 152 beats a minute. "Treat" - 151 beats. "Get it" - 150. "Fetch" - 147. "Toy" or "get your toy" - 144. "Good boy" or "good girl" - 139. "What's THAT?" - 135. Their name - 128. "Find it" - 124.