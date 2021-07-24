What Words Make Your Dog The Happiest
Does your dog have a favorite word? Chances are they do even if they don't know what a "word" is or why you insist they can't drink out of the toilet.
A website in England called OnBuy commissioned a study to find out which words dogs love the most by monitoring their heart rates.
The average dog's heart rate jumped 36% when they heard the word "walkies," which is British slang for walking your dog.
Here are the top ten:
- Going for a "walk" - 156 beats a minute.
- "Dinner," "food," or "eat" - 152 beats a minute.
- "Treat" - 151 beats.
- "Get it" - 150.
- "Fetch" - 147.
- "Toy" or "get your toy" - 144.
- "Good boy" or "good girl" - 139.
- "What's THAT?" - 135.
- Their name - 128.
- "Find it" - 124.
