Which Restaurant Cooks the Best Fried Chicken in Acadiana?

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - In the past, we have highlighted great restaurants in Lafayette who cook up delicious fried chicken.

Now, we want to branch out and highlight some of the great restaurants across Acadiana who cook up delicious fried chicken. And to do that, we needed your help!

Sure, Lafayette has some great staples such as Fat Albert's, Social Southern Table & Bar, Laura's Two, and KOK Wings & Things, just to name a few. There are some places across the Acadiana region, though, who cook them up just as good!

There were three main restaurants whose names kept popping up over and over again.

Rascal's Cajun Restaurant

Rascal's Cajun Restaurant, Facebook Rascal's Cajun Restaurant, Facebook loading...

I'm going to start with my favorite: Rascal's in Duson. When Moon Griffon moved to the area, he began having lunch meetings with a customer of his at Rascal's and was immediately hooked on their fried chicken. For weeks, all he would talk about was how amazing their chicken was! Finally, I took him up on his offer to meet him for lunch there one Thursday for Fried Chicken Thursdays and he wasn't lying. Their chicken is phenomenal! And so is the other food on their buffet. And their customer service is top notch!

Customer Review: "The burgers and fries are the best I have had in a long time. Cooked perfect. The fries were crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. I also had the fried chicken buffet before and everything was excellent."

Sunny's Fried Chicken

Sunny's, Facebook via Sunny's Fried Chicken Sunny's, Facebook via Sunny's Fried Chicken loading...

Nestled in Church Point, Sunny's Fried Chicken is a beloved institution! While covering their fantastic football program over the years, I've had the opportunity to partake of their delicious fried chicken and it is something else! It'll even make you dance. Just ask KLFY's Gerald Gruenig!

Customer Review: "Whom ever was on the fry line on this past Saturday needs a raise. That chicken was hitting, clucking and chucking. Amen to the chef."

Mama's Fried Chicken

Mama's Fried Chicken is a restaurant in Opelousas, Louisiana. Credit: Mama's Fried Chicken/Facebook loading...

A staple of Opelousas, Mama's Fried Chicken is proud to represent their city as their chicken leaves mouths watering across the Acadiana region. How I've never tasted their famous fried chicken yet I'm not sure but I'm going to have to change that soon!

Customer Review: "My fam and I went there today…. The best experience….I’ve been coming to mamas since I was a kid and I still love it!!!!"

