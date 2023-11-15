LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Shrimp fried rice is one of my favorite dishes! I have been on a mission to find out who cooks the best fried rice in the Lafayette/Acadiana area. Turns out, my top choice is your top choice too.

At least, most of you!

Hibachi station after the performance that cooked fried rice

The other day I decided to try a restaurant I've never eaten at before: Kevin's Seafood on Ambassador Caffery Parkway. My mother-in-law had been raving about their fried rice so I decided it was time to give them a try. Fortunately, I wasn't disappointed and enjoyed their shrimp fried rice with vegetables very much!

By the way, their portions are very generous as well!

So, I decided it was time to ask listeners who they thought was the best at cooking fried rice. Maybe their favorite place would be mine too and maybe I would be able to add a restaurant or two to my rotation.

Sure, you can cook shrimp fried rice at home (I used to do so in my single days). But, for me, there are very few meals that compare to a well-cooked plate of shrimp fried rice! In my opinion, it's a very underrated food that doesn't get nearly the love it should.

Anyway, here are the top choices that listeners gave for their go-to fried rice meals!

Jane's Seafood & Chinese Restaurant

Located in New Iberia, Jane's has been a local favorite for over 30 years and received a lot of love from listeners. This is one restaurant I will need to try.

Customer Review: "Very popular New Iberia Restaurant that busy 6 days a week. Expect to wait for a table. Specialties are crawfish and crabs. Delicious spicy fried rice."

Steven Fine Foods & Seafood Market

Located in Lafayette, I've eaten at Steven's many times. Their food is delicious and was a big hit with many of the listeners.

Customer Review: "A hidden gem."

Hot Food Express

Another Lafayette gem, Hot Food Express is my favorite restaurant to get fried rice and was the overwhelming favorite of listeners as well!

Customer Review: "That Crawfish fried rice was amazing I will happily be visiting Hot food Express again!!"