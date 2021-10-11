Who Spent the Weekend in Jail in Lafayette?
Here are the names released by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office for their Daily Arrest Reports issued on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.
The names come from various cities throughout the parish, including Lafayette, Carencro, Scott, and Youngsville. A name out of Houston also appeared on the list as well.
Name: Antonio N Rector
Age: 34
Arrest Date & Time: Oct 10, 2021 12:14 am
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery , Cruelty To Animals- Defined ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC
Address: 700 Blk Morgan STR,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A DISTURBANCE
Property: RED SHIRT, GREY PANTS, BLACK SOCKS, WHITE SHOES, GREY STRIPED UNDERWEAR,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0347401,
Name: Donald J Celestine
Age: 26
Arrest Date & Time: Oct 10, 2021 1:30 pm
Charge: P/Sched I Drugs, Illegal Possession Of Stolen T, Possession Of Marijuana, Hold For St. Landry,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC
Address: 1200 Blk S Magnolia STR, Lafayette, La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER AN INVESTIGATION WHERE WEAPON WAS FOUND
Property: WHITE TANK TOP, BLACK SHORTS, GREY BOXERS, WHITE SOCKS, BLACK SLIPPERS, WHITE SHOES,
Associate(s): DONOVAN CELESTINE,
Incident Number(s): 21-0012887,21-0247598,20-0355267,
Name: Donovan Celestine
Age: 18
Arrest Date & Time: Oct 10, 2021 1:30 pm
Charge: Simple Burglary, Attempt-Simple Burglary, Principal/ Simple Burglary Of,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC
Address: 1200 Blk S Magnolia STR, Lafayette, La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER AN INVESTIGATION AND HAS WARRANTS
Property: BLACK SHIRT, BLACKED PANTS, WHITE SHOES, BLACK SOCKS, RED UNDERWEAR,
Associate(s): DONALD CELESTINE,
Incident Number(s): 21-0247598,21-0327082,
Name: Virgil J Thomas
Age: 34
Arrest Date & Time: Oct 10, 2021 7:56 pm
Charge: Criminal Trespass, Enter/Remain In Places/On Land, Entry On Or Remaining In Place,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 400 Blk W Bachert STR, Lafayette, La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECTS ARRESTED AFTER OFFICERS RESPONDED TO CALL AND SUBJECT REFUSED TO LEAVE AND WARRANTS
Property: BLACK PANTS, RED/WHITE/BLUE SLIPPERS, GRAY SHORTS, GREY HOODIE, BLACK HAIR TIE,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0348132,21-0012889
Name: Blaze A Foreman
Age: 25
Arrest Date & Time: Oct 09, 2021 8:52 am
Charge: Theft Charge, Aggravated Assault Charge, Simple Criminal Damage,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC
Address: 400 Blk Sweetbriar, Scott, La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A DISTURBANCE OCCURED AND HAD ACTIVE WARRANTS
Property: BROWN BELT, BROWN WALLET , BLACK SOCKS , WHITE SHOES , GREY NECKLACE, BLACK FLASHLIGHT, BLACK HAT, BLUE PANTS, MULTI-COLOR SHORTS, MULTICOLOR BANDANA ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0346679,21-0269248,
Name: Jonathon R Plouet
Age: 37
Arrest Date & Time: Oct 09, 2021 11:01 pm
Charge:
Arresting Agency: YOUNGSVILLE PD
Address: Blk, Youngsville, La,
Cause for Arrest:
Property:
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s):
Name: Matthew Billeaud
Age: 36
Arrest Date & Time: Oct 09, 2021 7:54 pm
Charge: Resisting An Officer , Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana , Battery Of A Police Officer Ch ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 2300 Blk S Voss ROA, Houston, Tx,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A DISTURBANCE
Property:
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0347182,
Name: Matthew C Griffith
Age: 41
Arrest Date & Time: Oct 09, 2021 9:42 am
Charge: Schedule Ii, Penalties , Resist Officer With Force/Viol , Fugitive ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC
Address: 100 Blk Vermillion Circle ,Youngsville, La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER AN INVESTIGATION AND FOUND TO HAVE ACTIVE WARRANT
Property: BLACK SHIRT , GREY SHORTS , GREY SHOES , WHITE BANDANA , BROWN BELT , YELLOW NECKCHAIN , CELLULAR
PHONE , GREY RING ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0012882,21-0346666,
Name: Anjennette M Alexander
Age: 33
Arrest Date & Time: Oct 08, 2021 2:03 pm
Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC
Address: 100 Blk Vanburen, Lafayette, La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS
Property:
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0012879,
Name: Bryson G Hudson
Age: 30
Arrest Date & Time: Oct 08, 2021 11:10 am
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Unaut Use Movable(Non-Veh) , Theft Charge ,
Arresting Agency: SCOTT PD
Address: 100 Blk Radcliff DRV, Lafayette, La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON A ACTIVE WARRANT
Property: BLK SHIRT , MULTI COLOR PANTS , BROWN SLIPPERS , BLK UNDERWEAR ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0287139,
Name: Chris J Bruno
Age: 40
Arrest Date & Time: Oct 08, 2021 2:59 am
Charge: Domestic Abuse Aggravated Batt ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: Blk, Lafayette, La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER AN ALTERCATION
Property: BLACK , WHITE CHARGING BLOCK , WHITE CHARGER WIRE , WHITE ROSARY , BLACK NECKLACE W/KEYS , MULTI
COLOR MASK , BLACK , LA ID , GREY , BLACK PANTS , WHITE SHIRT , WHITE SHOES , WHITE SOCKS , BLUE
BOXERS , BLACK SHOES ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0345224,
Name: Dustin B Corkran
Age: 32
Arrest Date & Time: Oct 08, 2021 10:30 am
Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC
Address: 000 Blk Homeless STR, Lafayette, La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS
Property: GREEN SHORTS , BLUE JEANS , BLACK SHOES , WHITE SOCKS , BLACK MASK , BLACK , , BLACK ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0012875,19-0016127,
Name: Omari Davis
Age: 18
Arrest Date & Time: Oct 08, 2021 12:23 pm
Charge: Firearm Free Zone; Notice; S , Aggravated Assault With A Fire , Illegal Carrying Of Weapon ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 100 Blk Martin Luther King DRV, Lafayette, La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER PULLING OUT HIS WEAPON IN PUBLIC
Property: WHITE EAR BUDS , WHITE , BLACK SHIRT , BLACK SHORTS , BLACK BOXERS , WHITE SOCKS , BLACK SLIPPERS ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0034579,
Name: Saad Hammoud
Age: 24
Arrest Date & Time: Oct 08, 2021 11:10 am
Charge: Resisting An Officer , Simple Burglary , Fugitive , Unauthorized Entry Of An Inhab ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 200 Blk Republic AVE, Lafayette, La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE
Property: GREY SHIRT , WHITE SHORTS , BLACK BOXERS , BROWN , , LA , BLACK , , BLACK , ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0012876,21-0345727,
Name: Stuart Mason
Age: 65
Arrest Date & Time: Oct 08, 2021 3:11 pm
Charge: Avoylles Parish ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC
Address: 100 Blk Milou LN, Carencro, La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS
Property: BLACK CRACK , BALCK , , CARDS , , BLUE PANTS , BLUE OVERALLS , BLUE SHIRT , BLACK SANDALS , MULTI
BOXERS ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0100396,
Name: Thomas H Boudreaux
Age: 41
Arrest Date & Time: Oct 08, 2021 3:20 pm
Charge: Resisting An Officer , Municipal Purposes (Free Text) , Pedestrians On Highways, Fail To Obey
Traffic Control ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL
Address: Blk, Lafayette, La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS
Property: WHITE SHIRT , ORANGE SLIDES , BLACK SHORTS , GREY PANTS , BLACK, CARDS, GREY,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0012880,
Guess Louisiana Cities from Satellite Photos
Popular Lafayette Restaurants that are Now Gone