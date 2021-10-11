Who Spent the Weekend in Jail in Lafayette?

Here are the names released by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office for their Daily Arrest Reports issued on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

The names come from various cities throughout the parish, including Lafayette, Carencro, Scott, and Youngsville. A name out of Houston also appeared on the list as well.

Name: Antonio N Rector

Age: 34

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 10, 2021 12:14 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery , Cruelty To Animals- Defined ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 700 Blk Morgan STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A DISTURBANCE

Property: RED SHIRT, GREY PANTS, BLACK SOCKS, WHITE SHOES, GREY STRIPED UNDERWEAR,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0347401,

Name: Donald J Celestine

Age: 26

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 10, 2021 1:30 pm

Charge: P/Sched I Drugs, Illegal Possession Of Stolen T, Possession Of Marijuana, Hold For St. Landry,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 1200 Blk S Magnolia STR, Lafayette, La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER AN INVESTIGATION WHERE WEAPON WAS FOUND

Property: WHITE TANK TOP, BLACK SHORTS, GREY BOXERS, WHITE SOCKS, BLACK SLIPPERS, WHITE SHOES,

Associate(s): DONOVAN CELESTINE,

Incident Number(s): 21-0012887,21-0247598,20-0355267,

Name: Donovan Celestine

Age: 18

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 10, 2021 1:30 pm

Charge: Simple Burglary, Attempt-Simple Burglary, Principal/ Simple Burglary Of,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 1200 Blk S Magnolia STR, Lafayette, La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER AN INVESTIGATION AND HAS WARRANTS

Property: BLACK SHIRT, BLACKED PANTS, WHITE SHOES, BLACK SOCKS, RED UNDERWEAR,

Associate(s): DONALD CELESTINE,

Incident Number(s): 21-0247598,21-0327082,

Name: Virgil J Thomas

Age: 34

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 10, 2021 7:56 pm

Charge: Criminal Trespass, Enter/Remain In Places/On Land, Entry On Or Remaining In Place,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 400 Blk W Bachert STR, Lafayette, La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECTS ARRESTED AFTER OFFICERS RESPONDED TO CALL AND SUBJECT REFUSED TO LEAVE AND WARRANTS

Property: BLACK PANTS, RED/WHITE/BLUE SLIPPERS, GRAY SHORTS, GREY HOODIE, BLACK HAIR TIE,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0348132,21-0012889

Name: Blaze A Foreman

Age: 25

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 09, 2021 8:52 am

Charge: Theft Charge, Aggravated Assault Charge, Simple Criminal Damage,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 400 Blk Sweetbriar, Scott, La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A DISTURBANCE OCCURED AND HAD ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: BROWN BELT, BROWN WALLET , BLACK SOCKS , WHITE SHOES , GREY NECKLACE, BLACK FLASHLIGHT, BLACK HAT, BLUE PANTS, MULTI-COLOR SHORTS, MULTICOLOR BANDANA ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0346679,21-0269248,

Name: Jonathon R Plouet

Age: 37

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 09, 2021 11:01 pm

Charge:

Arresting Agency: YOUNGSVILLE PD

Address: Blk, Youngsville, La,

Cause for Arrest:

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s):

Name: Matthew Billeaud

Age: 36

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 09, 2021 7:54 pm

Charge: Resisting An Officer , Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana , Battery Of A Police Officer Ch ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 2300 Blk S Voss ROA, Houston, Tx,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A DISTURBANCE

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0347182,

Name: Matthew C Griffith

Age: 41

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 09, 2021 9:42 am

Charge: Schedule Ii, Penalties , Resist Officer With Force/Viol , Fugitive ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Vermillion Circle ,Youngsville, La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER AN INVESTIGATION AND FOUND TO HAVE ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: BLACK SHIRT , GREY SHORTS , GREY SHOES , WHITE BANDANA , BROWN BELT , YELLOW NECKCHAIN , CELLULAR

PHONE , GREY RING ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012882,21-0346666,

Name: Anjennette M Alexander

Age: 33

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 08, 2021 2:03 pm

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Vanburen, Lafayette, La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012879,

Name: Bryson G Hudson

Age: 30

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 08, 2021 11:10 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Unaut Use Movable(Non-Veh) , Theft Charge ,

Arresting Agency: SCOTT PD

Address: 100 Blk Radcliff DRV, Lafayette, La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON A ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: BLK SHIRT , MULTI COLOR PANTS , BROWN SLIPPERS , BLK UNDERWEAR ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0287139,

Name: Chris J Bruno

Age: 40

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 08, 2021 2:59 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Aggravated Batt ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk, Lafayette, La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER AN ALTERCATION

Property: BLACK , WHITE CHARGING BLOCK , WHITE CHARGER WIRE , WHITE ROSARY , BLACK NECKLACE W/KEYS , MULTI

COLOR MASK , BLACK , LA ID , GREY , BLACK PANTS , WHITE SHIRT , WHITE SHOES , WHITE SOCKS , BLUE

BOXERS , BLACK SHOES ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0345224,

Name: Dustin B Corkran

Age: 32

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 08, 2021 10:30 am

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 000 Blk Homeless STR, Lafayette, La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: GREEN SHORTS , BLUE JEANS , BLACK SHOES , WHITE SOCKS , BLACK MASK , BLACK , , BLACK ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012875,19-0016127,

Name: Omari Davis

Age: 18

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 08, 2021 12:23 pm

Charge: Firearm Free Zone; Notice; S , Aggravated Assault With A Fire , Illegal Carrying Of Weapon ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Martin Luther King DRV, Lafayette, La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER PULLING OUT HIS WEAPON IN PUBLIC

Property: WHITE EAR BUDS , WHITE , BLACK SHIRT , BLACK SHORTS , BLACK BOXERS , WHITE SOCKS , BLACK SLIPPERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0034579,

Name: Saad Hammoud

Age: 24

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 08, 2021 11:10 am

Charge: Resisting An Officer , Simple Burglary , Fugitive , Unauthorized Entry Of An Inhab ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 200 Blk Republic AVE, Lafayette, La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE

Property: GREY SHIRT , WHITE SHORTS , BLACK BOXERS , BROWN , , LA , BLACK , , BLACK , ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012876,21-0345727,

Name: Stuart Mason

Age: 65

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 08, 2021 3:11 pm

Charge: Avoylles Parish ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Milou LN, Carencro, La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: BLACK CRACK , BALCK , , CARDS , , BLUE PANTS , BLUE OVERALLS , BLUE SHIRT , BLACK SANDALS , MULTI

BOXERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0100396,

Name: Thomas H Boudreaux

Age: 41

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 08, 2021 3:20 pm

Charge: Resisting An Officer , Municipal Purposes (Free Text) , Pedestrians On Highways, Fail To Obey

Traffic Control ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: Blk, Lafayette, La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: WHITE SHIRT , ORANGE SLIDES , BLACK SHORTS , GREY PANTS , BLACK, CARDS, GREY,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012880,

