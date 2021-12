Who Has Been Spending the Weekend in the Lafayette Jail?

The Lafayette Parish Jail gained quite a few more visitors over the weekend as 17 names appeared on the arrest reports released by the Sheriff’s Office this weekend.

Some observations:

Domestic abuse arrests were very prevalent in the arrest reports.

Out-of-towners were arrested from as far north as Ville Platte to as far south as Abbeville & as far east as New Orleans to as far west as Lake Charles.

Name: Glenn Lasalle

Age: 22

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 20, 2021 9:12 pm

Charge: Distribution/Possession With, Pwitd Sch.I Substance, Illegal Carrying Of Weapon Pen, Possession

Of Firearm/Carry.Co, Illegal Carrying Of Weapon

Arresting Agency: LA STATE POLICE TROOP I

Address: 2600 Blk Albany STR, Kenner, La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A TRAFFIC STOP

Associate(s): SARQUANA BATISTE,

Incident Number(s): 21-0099118,

Name: Jaqualien L Viltz

Age: 21

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 20, 2021 1:36 am

Charge: Resisting An Officer, Ill Carrying Of Weapons, Possession Of Firearm/Carry.Co, Possession Of

Firearm On Premises

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 500 Blk N Sterling STR, Lafayette, La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED FOR HAVING A FIREARM WHEN PROHIBITED AND ACTIVE WARRANTS

Incident Number(s): 21-0392752,20-0406333,

John Edwards, mugshot from Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office

Name: John C Edwards

Age: 37

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 20, 2021 6:30 am

Charge: Cruelity To Juveniles Charge

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 500 Blk Kaiser DRV, Lafayette, La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO A DISTURBANCE.

Incident Number(s): 21-0392385,

Name: Robert D Cormier

Age: 45

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 20, 2021 6:30 pm

Charge: Prohibited Acts, Sale, Distribution, Or Possess, Warrant/Bench Warrant, Battery Of A Police

Officer Ch, Resist Officer With Force/Violence, Illegal Possession Of Stolen F, Fugitive, Possession

Of Marijuana, Possession Of Firearm/Carry.Co,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Lafayette, La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER AN INVESTIGATION

Associate(s): KIMBERLY HEBERT,

Incident Number(s): 21-0393397,21-0013311,20-0157199,

Name: Sarquana Batiste

Age: 27

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 20, 2021 9:15 pm

Charge: Distribution/Possession With, Pwitd Sch.I Substance, Driver Must Be Licensed, Illegal Carrying Of

Weapon Pen, Driving On Right Side Of Road

Arresting Agency: LA STATE POLICE TROOP I

Address: 9300 Blk Fig STR, New Orleans, La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A TRAFFIC STOP.

Associate(s): GLENN LASALLE,

Incident Number(s): 21-0099118,

Bryan George, mugshot from Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office

Name: Bryan K George

Age: 51

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 19, 2021 7:43 pm

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant, Aggravated Assault Charge

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Lafayette, La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER THREATENING HIS WIFE WITH A KNIFE

Incident Number(s): 21-0392486,21-0013304,

Name: Hunter M Patout

Age: 24

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 19, 2021 11:31 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misdemeanor

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 200 Blk Chaumont DRV, Lafayette, La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER INFLICTING HARM UPON HIS SIGNIFICANT OTHER

Incident Number(s): 21-0392682,

Name: Isaiah E Day

Age: 31

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 19, 2021 2:08 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misdemeanor

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 1100 Blk Wildcat DRV, Abbeville, La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Incident Number(s): 20-0453923,

TSM Photo

Name: John O Wilson

Age: 30

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 19, 2021 10:03 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misdemeanor, Warrant/Bench Warrant, Theft Charge

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 500 Blk Scotsdale STR, Lafayette, La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER ALTERCATION AND WARRANT WAS FOUND

Incident Number(s): 21-0223070,21-0391902,

Name: Jonathan Viltz

Age: 18

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 19, 2021 10:45 am

Charge: Illegal Poss Of Stolen Firearm, Attp-Murder/First Degree

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 200 Blk Oklahoma STR, Lafayette, La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Incident Number(s): 21-0331667,21-0373514,

Name: Jonathan Walker

Age: 43

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 19, 2021 8:40 pm

Charge: Violation Of Protective Orders

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 3000 Blk Deaton STR, Lake Charles, La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED FOR VIOLATING AN ACTIVE COURT ORDER

Incident Number(s): 21-0392631,

Name: Justin D Clark

Age: 39

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 19, 2021 9:00 am

Charge: Hold For Doc

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 3100 Blk Tc Glenmore HWY, Ville Platte, La,

Cause for Arrest: HOLD FOR DOC

Incident Number(s): 21-0013297,

Name: Kristen M Fowler

Age: 40

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 19, 2021 10:34 am

Charge: Violation Of Prob/Parole

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: New Iberia, La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Incident Number(s): 21-0013299,

Photo by John Moore/Getty Images

Name: Lauren E Langhauser

Age: 26

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 19, 2021 12:13 pm

Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: 70487 Blk Eleven STR, Covington, La,

Cause for Arrest: SENTENCED

Incident Number(s): 21-0013301,

Name: Lucas K Kelly

Age: 34

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 19, 2021 11:40 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misdemeanor

Arresting Agency: BROUSSARD PD

Address: 6000 Blk Johnston STR, Lafayette, La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER INFLICTING HARM UPON HIS SIGNIFICANT OTHER

Incident Number(s): 21-0392666,

Name: Randy J Bourque

Age: 59

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 19, 2021 12:12 pm

Charge: Acadia Parish

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address:

Cause for Arrest: COURTESY BOOK & RELEASE.

Incident Number(s): 21-0013302,

Name: Trawayne E Manuel

Age: 21

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 19, 2021 10:33 pm

Charge: View Outward Or Inward Through, Illegal Carrying Of Weapon Pen, Tail Lamps, Possession Of

Marijuana ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 300 Blk S Martin Luther King DRV, St. Martinville, La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED FOR POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED SUBSTANCES FOUND DURING A TRAFFIC STOP

Incident Number(s): 21-0392627,

