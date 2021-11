Who Has Been Spending the Weekend in the Lafayette Jail?

There are 13 names that appear on Saturday and Sunday’s arrest reports released by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Some observations:

Of the many arrests for violent crimes, women made up a majority of those.

There were a few out-of-parish arrests - as far north as Bossier City and as far east as Mississippi.

Name: Blake J Boudreaux

Age: 31

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 13, 2021 2:03 am

Charge: Owi 1st Offense (Misd), Possession Of Firearm/Carry.Co

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Kilchrisr ROA, Carencro, La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER CONDUCTING A TRAFFIC STOP WHERE DRIVER WAS IMPAIRED

Incident Number(s): 21-0384875,

Mugshot from Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office

Name: Bryson Z Newhouse

Age: 28

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 13, 2021 5:08 am

Charge: Simple Burglary , Atempt-Simple Burglary , Simple Burglary Of Inhabited D, Domestic Abuse

Aggravated Batt, Domestic Abuse Aggravated Batt.

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 200 Blk Wilburn BLVD, Lafayette, La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Incident Number(s): 21-0193938,21-0177409,21-0384908,21-0193680,21-038

Name: Christian O Ewertsen

Age: 50

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 13, 2021 1:24 am

Charge: Probation (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: F. B. I.

Address: 100 Blk Albarado RD, Scott, La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Incident Number(s): 21-0013239,

Name: Desiree N Etheridge

Age: 36

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 13, 2021 5:43 pm

Charge: Monetary Instrument Abuse, Operating A Vehicle While Lic, Warrant/Bench Warrant, Careless

Operation - Light/Me, Simple Burglary, Theft Charge, Improper Lane Change - No Acc, Unaut Use Of

A Motor Vehicle, Fugitive, Expired License Plate, Acadia Parish, Owi 1st Offense (Misd),

Arresting Agency: CARENCRO PD

Address: 300 Blk S Perkins Ferry ROA, Lake Charles, La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER TAKING A VEHICLE THAT DID NOT BELONG TO HER AND HAVING ACTIVE WARRANTS

Associate(s): TERRY GOODBEER, RAMEKA BOSBY,

Incident Number(s): 21-0385354,21-0013242,21-0086214,21-0036741,

Name: Robbie D Bradshaw

Age: 42

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 13, 2021 11:14 pm

Charge: Aggrav. Battery W/Dangerous Weapon, Simple Criminal Damage

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 400 Blk John Wesley BLV, Bossier City, La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO AN ALTERCATION

Incident Number(s): 21-0385575,

Name: Blossom H Wiltz

Age: 30

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 12, 2021 3:46 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd.,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 200 Blk Buttercup DRV, Lafayette, La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER INFLICTING HARM UPON THE FATHER OF HER CHILDREN

Incident Number(s): 21-0383818,

Name: Croshauin J Richard

Age: 26

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 12, 2021 1:13 pm

Charge: Fugitive, Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Alsandor DRV, Lafayette, La,

Cause for Arrest: OFFENDER ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT.

Incident Number(s): 21-0013235,17-0372796,

Name: Denishia Bell

Age: 24

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 12, 2021 9:43 am

Charge: Batt Of Date Partner,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 3200 Blk Victoria DRV, Baton Rouge, La,

Cause for Arrest: OFFENDER ARRESTED DUE TO ALTERCATION.

Associate(s): ROGERNAE VEZIA,

Incident Number(s): 21-0384056,

Name: Harry J Smedley

Age: 43

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 12, 2021 10:58 pm

Charge: Know/Int Pos Sch.Ii Unless Rx, Illegal Carrying Of Weapon, Driving On Right Side Of Road, General Speed Law

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 4000 Blk Torrey Pines DRV, Byram, Ms.,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER CONDUCTING A TRAFFIC STOP WHERE DRUGS WERE FOUND

Incident Number(s): 21-0384751,

Name: India C Leblanc

Age: 22

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 12, 2021 11:42 am

Charge: Aggravated Assault With A Firearm

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Avalon STR, Lafayette, La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Incident Number(s): 20-0377219,

Name: Jason R Cavalier

Age: 44

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 12, 2021 10:28 pm

Charge: Prohibited Acts, Warrant/Bench Warrant, Resisting An Officer, Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana,

Criminal Trespass, Theft Charge, Simple Criminal Damage To Prop., Battery Of A Police Officer,

Fugitive, Theft Charge

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Cremo LAN, Patterson, La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER CONDUCTING A TRAFFIC STOP WHERE DRUGS WERE FOUND

Incident Number(s): 21-0004949,21-0384738,21-0013237,

Name: Latrevion L Bellow

Age: 24

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 12, 2021 6:09 pm

Charge: Child Desertion Charge

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 300 Blk Prejean ROA, Carencro, La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER CONDUCTING AN INVESTIGATION

Incident Number(s): 21-0384549,

Name: Rogernae Vezia

Age: 23

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 12, 2021 9:43 am

Charge: Expired Driver License - Unde, Fail To Yield Or Slow Down, Batt Of Date Partner, Improper Turn

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Cochrane STR, Lafayette, La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED DUE TO PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Associate(s): DENISHIA BELL,

Incident Number(s): 21-0384056,21-0013232,

