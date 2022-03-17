Who is the FBI’s ‘Most Wanted’ Person in Louisiana?

I was in the post office the other day and was looking around for the bulletin board with the FBI's "Most Wanted" posters, but I didn't see it.

That got me to take to the internet and find out who is at the top of the list of most wanted men in Louisiana.

The answer? A man who is suspected of being a cold-blooded killer.

Joe Matthew Constance poster via FBI Joe Matthew Constance poster via FBI loading...

Why is Joe Matthew Constance the Federal Bureau of Investigations "Most Wanted" man in Louisiana? He allegedly killed his estranged wife.

According to the FBI, Constance is already a convicted felon and is now wanted for murder in Calcasieu Parish.

The FBI alleges that Constance forced his way into his then-estranged wife's home back in 2011 and had a confrontation with some people who were there, threatening them with bodily harm.

He DID harm one of the people there in an attempt to get them to tell him where his estranged wife was located.

She was in the house and, when Constance found her, he allegedly shot her, killing her dead.

Constance then left the area.

The courts issued a warrant for his arrest, with charges ranging from aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, and first-degree murder.

Constance also worked up federal charges of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Joe Matthew Constance, according to the FBI, should be considered armed and dangerous.

Constance is described as a white male with brown hair and eyes. He was born in 1967, making him 54 years old at the time of this post, and weighs between 190 and 220 pounds. Constance also has a tattoo on his left arm and a mole on his neck.

If you know where Constance is, the FBI would love to speak to you. Your conversation with the FBI could be worth up to $20,000, as that is the reward being offered for information you may have that could lead to his arrest and conviction.

If you do have any information that could help law enforcement find Constance, contact your local authorities or the New Orleans Field Office of the FBI, 2901 Leon C. Simon Boulevard, New Orleans, LA 70126, or call (504) 816-3000.

