On the U.S. Marshals Service list of the 15 most wanted fugitives in America, there is one man from South Louisiana, and he is considered to be "Armed and Dangerous".

U.S. Marshals Service 15 Most Wanted Fugitives

The U.S. Marshals Service is like the Swiss Army knife of American law enforcement. They're a part of the Justice Department and have been around since 1789, making them the oldest federal law enforcement agency in the U.S.

If there's a fugitive on the run, the Marshals are on their tail. They're the go-to folks for tracking down people wanted for serious crimes.

Ever seen a movie where a witness needs to disappear to testify against the mob? That's these guys. U.S. Marshals also protect witnesses and their families in criminal cases, giving them new identities and safe places to live.

Marshals also oversee the transportation of prisoners, as well as make sure that sex offenders are living where they're supposed to be and following the rules.

Over on the U.S. Marshals Service website, they list the 15 most wanted fugitives in America, and one of those fugitives is from right here in South Louisiana.

Who's the most wanted man in Louisiana?

Leethel White White from Baton Rouge.

Below is the information about Lethal White and why he's on the U.S. Marshals 15 most want fugitives.

Name - Leethel White

Aliases - Lee Lee, Lethal White

Wanted For - First Degree Murder, Attempted Murder

Reward - $25,000

Date of Birth - August 27, 1977

Eyes - Brown

Hair - Black

Weight - 215

Height - 5'10"

Wanted In - Baton Rouge, LA

Scar/Tattoo - Tattoos on Left Arm, Right Arm, Back and Chest

Subject is considered to be armed and dangerous.

From usmarshals.gov -

"Case Outline

The United States Marshals Service (USMS) is requesting assistance in locating 46-year-old Leethel White.

White is wanted by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office for first degree murder, attempted murder and illegal use of a weapon.

White allegedly shot two female associates at close range, killing one and severely injuring the other.

White may be in Atlanta, Georgia or Baton Rouge, Louisiana."

The U.S. Marshals Service has also posted a notice to law enforcement concerning Leethel White.

"Before arrest, verify warrant through the National Crime Information Center (NCIC). If subject is arrested or whereabouts known, contact the nearest U.S. Marshals Service office, American Embassy/Consulate, call the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102, or submit a tip using U.S. Marshals Service Tips."

