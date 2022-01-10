Who Should Saints Fans Root For In The NFL Playoffs With The Saints Out

Sunday was the end of the Saints 2021-2022 football season. Even though they came out with a win, it wasn't enough to overcome the record of the victorious 49ers. Well, this leaves Saints fans in a peculiar position of who to root for, for the rest of the NFL Playoffs.

Saints fans now must face which team to pick to root for in the NFL playoffs. Now the simple answer is don't watch football; however, we know that's easier said than done. With that said, usually, I find fans in this position myself included get more satisfaction rooting for a "playoff only" team.

The question now becomes which one should they root for. We conducted a survey on Facebook where we asked "who are you rooting for now that the Saints are out of the playoff?". The top 3 responses were the Cowboys, Tennesee, and the Bengals.

Well, let me be the first to tell you those who answered the Bengals made the right decision because here 3 reasons why the Bengals are the best and obvious choice for Saints fans to root for.

Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and the LSU Connection

The most obvious reason is because of one Mr. Joesph Lee Burrow aka Joe Chill aka Joe Shiesty or my personal favorite the classic Joe Burreaux. This guy will forever be an honorary Louisianian. What he did at LSU was special but what made him a legend was how he embraced not only Baton Rouge but Louisiana as a whole. He still does the "get the gat" dance to this day. He will forever be one of Louisiana's favorite "sons" or at least someone Louisianians will always claim.

However, it's not just Joe that's on the Bengals. There's also star rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. Chase who is originally from Harvey Louisiana is a Louisiana boy through in through. The way he carries the state on his shoulder through his dances, to his praise of the state or his work in the community, Ja'Marr loves Louisiana.

Cincinnati Bengals v Baltimore Ravens (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) loading...

These two have been an electric duo all year. Ja'Marr Chase put for a spectacular rookie season with 81 catches for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns. Meanwhile Joe Shiesty completed 70.4% of his passes with 4,611 passing yards, 34 touchdowns, and a passer rating of 108.3. They have not only continued what they started at LSU, but they have also revitalized a franchise.

The Bengals Have 3 Former Saints

You know what they say, once a Saint always a Saint. Well, the Bengals have three former Saints on the team.

The Bengals acquired Trey Hendrickson this past offseason as their headliner of free agency. They also signed on former cornerback Eli Apple. And the final Saint on this Bengals roster is former Saints Safety Von Bell who has been on the Bengals since 2020.

Green Bay Packers v Cincinnati Bengals (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) loading...

Trey Hendrickson who was a player who I wished the Saints could've retained has really blossomed in Cincinnati. It's nice seeing him just progress as one of the league's top pass rushers.

The Bengals Chant Is Similar To The Saints

The final reason is more so comical than the others; however, still very serious. When you've been used to chanting Who Dat drunkenly after a Saints touchdown, Who Dey isn't too far off. It would be very easy to adopt for this playoff run.

If you love football then you need something to occupy your Saints hole filled heart. Why not choose the team that's the most Louisiana out of the bunch!