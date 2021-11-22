Who Spent the Weekend in the St. Landry Parish Jail?

Here is the list of names released by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office for the arrest report issued for the weekend (November 19-21).

Some observations:

12 names are listed

There were three out-of-towners arrested, one as far east as Geismar, another as far north as Mamou, and another as far south as Carencro

The city of Opelousas leads the way in arrests

Freddie Francis, Jr., age 68, 732 S. Bullard Street, Opelousas, LA 70570, Aggravated second-degree battery. Arrested by Opelousas Police Department.

Joshua T. O’Neal, age 30, 231 Majors Road, Melville, LA 71353, Bench warrant x2. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Jose De Jesus Gonzalez, age 47, 3411 Mills Street, Carencro, LA 70520, DWI (1st offense), careless operation, no seatbelt, driver must be licensed. Arrested by Louisiana State Police.

Jacob Tyler Francois-Jacocks, age 26, 37081 Highway 74, Geismar, LA 70734, Possession of Schedule I CDS. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Adam Lorinzo Semien, age 36, 703 W. South Street, Lot 1, Opelousas, LA 70570, Simple burglary (2 counts), bench warrant x3. Arrested by Opelousas Police Department.

Jaden M. Ardoin, age 18, 114 Two O’Clock Lane, Port Barre, LA 70577, Possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II CDS, no insurance, illegal window tint, failure to signal, failure to stop at a stop sign. Arrested by Krotz Springs Police Department.

Justan Allen Martin, age 21, 4262 Bayou Toureau Road, St. Landry, LA 71367, Theft, simple criminal damage to property. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Louis Jacob Forbes, age 35, 714 Glen Street, Opelousas, LA 70570, Simple criminal damage to property, criminal trespassing. Arrested by Opelousas Police Department.

Seneca Beaulac Jones, Jr., age 24, 477 Meche Road, Arnaudville, LA 70512, Simple battery, resisting an officer, bench warrant. Arrested by Opelousas Police Department.

Roderick Allen, age 27, 218 Fontenot Street, Melville, LA 71353, Criminal trespassing, remaining after being forbidden. Arrested by Melville Police Department.

Calvin Anthony Menier, Jr., age 35, 131 Briarwood Drive, Sunset, LA 70584, Bench warrant, domestic abuse aggravated battery – strangulation. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deandre K. Wilson, age 22, 205 Mulberry Street, Mamou, LA 70554, Bench warrant. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Who Was Arrested During the Workweek?

Here is the list of people who were arrested during the workweek (November 16-18).

Ryan Anthony Blanchard, age 35, 1048 Samuel Drive, Lot 7, Eunice, LA 70535, Principal to theft of firearms, battery of a dating partner, aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Ikeen Deshawn Gabriel, age 28, 144 Carmouche Lane, Opelousas, LA 70570, Possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS (2 counts), illegal possession of stolen firearm, possession of firearm in the presence of CDS, illegal window tint, possession of drug paraphernalia, transactions involving proceeds from drug sales. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Aaron J. Barnaba, age 23, 163 Chevis Road, Opelousas, LA 70570, Aggravated second degree battery. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Michael D. Neely, age 27, 224 Church Street, Melville, LA 71353, Disturbing the peace. Arrested by Melville Police Department.

Charles Wesley Jr., age 30, 821 S. Beulah Street, Eunice, LA 70535, Bench warrant, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS, careless operation of a motor, flight from an officer, stop sign/yield sign. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sierra Sims, age 34, 1618 Caddo Street, Opelousas, LA 70570, Hold for Opelousas City Court. Arrested by Opelousas City Marshal’s Office.

Gerry Hayes, age 29, 120 St. George Street, Eunice, LA 70535, Possession of Schedule II CDS, flight from an officer, stop sign. Arrested by Eunice Police Department.

Marcus Arvie, age 21, 1476 Wesley Road, Mamou, LA 70554, Principal to illegal possession of stolen things (2 counts), reckless operation of a vehicle, hit and run, contributing to the delinquency of a minor (3 counts), simple criminal damage to property, theft of a motor vehicle (4 counts), illegal possession of stolen firearms (2 counts). Arrested by Eunice Police Department.

Garret Christopher Andrus, age 27, 4280 Gumpoint Road, Branch, LA 70516, Manufacturing/sale of Schedule II CDS, prohibited acts. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Gregory Ray Redmond, age 35, 1679 Choupique Road, Plaucheville, LA 71362, Domestic abuse battery. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Johanna Michelle Carriere, age 33, 737 Foster Street, Opelousas, LA 70570, Battery of a police officer, theft, disturbing the peace, aggravated assault, resisting an officer. Arrested by Opelousas Police Department.

Timothy Luke Benoit, age 39, 41 Tiger Lake Cutoff, Lecompte, LA 71346, Attempted first degree murder (1 count), attempted simple escape (3 counts), attempted disarming of a peace officer (4 counts), disarming of a peace officer (1 count), battery of a correctional facility employee (2 counts), resisting an officer with force or violence (4 counts), attempted battery of correctional facility employee (1 count). Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Brent James Lahaye, age 41, 926 Jackson Lane, Melville, LA 71353, Violation of protective orders. Arrested by Melville Police Department.

Tremaine Frelix, age 46, 3329 Golden Drive, New Orleans, LA 70126, Hold for Jefferson Parish Probation and Parole. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Jemishia Brown, age 23, 905 Phillip Street, Opelousas, LA 70570, Disturbing the peace. Arrested by Opelousas Police Department.

Rita Lindsey Gale Nicholson, age 67, 719 Lourdes Street, Opelousas, LA 70570, Simple battery, theft. Arrested by Opelousas Police Department.

Elizabeth Comeaux, age 44, 1724 Ross Street, Apt. 4, Opelousas, LA 70570, Criminal trespassing, disturbing the peace, simple criminal damage to property, aggravated assault. Arrested by Opelousas Police Department.

Nicholas James Sinegal, age 25, 212 Aris Drive, Lafayette, LA 70501, Violations of protective order. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Warren Joseph Ebow, III, age 36, 143 Champagne Street, Lafayette, LA 70501, Flight from an officer, criminal conspiracy, theft of livestock. Arrested by Louisiana Brand Commission.

Shane Jones, age 49, 112 Chester Street, Lafayette, LA 70501, Flight from an officer, criminal conspiracy, theft of livestock. Arrested by Louisiana Brand Commission.

Harris James Kratzer, age 40, 1008 N. 2nd Street, Eunice, LA 70535, Possession of Schedule II CDS. Arrested by Washington Police Department.

Aleaxus Makalyn Lashae Cluse, age 23, 160 Sosthene Road, Carencro, LA 70520, Simple criminal damage to property, hit and run. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Esperanza Harris Cortina, age 25, 182 Garlington Road, Kinder, LA 70648, Bench warrant, off bond. Arrested by Bail Bondsman.

Dustin Jerome Lanclos, age 40, 328 Sunshine Road, Opelousas, LA 70570, Bench warrant x2. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Mickey Spilane Valier, age 59, 1061 Community Loop, Basile, LA 70515, Bench warrant x2. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Paul Clayton Kennerson, age 31, 920 S. Main Street, Opelousas, LA 70570, Bench warrant x5. Arrested by Opelousas Police Department.

Alex David Guillory, age 23, 700 Roy Road, Opelousas, LA 70570, Domestic abuse battery. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Darius Deandre Stevens, age 34, 140 Jake Street #B, Eunice, LA 70535, Bench warrant, access device fraud, exploitation of the infirmed. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Nichol J. Kilcrease, age 37, 502 Talley Street, Krotz Springs, LA 70750, Simple burglary, simple criminal damage to property, battery of a police officer. RE-BOOK. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Chelsey Ned, age 26, 127 Cottontail Drive, Opelousas, LA 70570, Probation hold. Arrested by Probation and Parole (Turned herself in).

Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law!

