Here are the names of the people listed on the New Iberia Arrest Report for the past week (October 15-21).

One of the more notable arrests was of an elderly man accused of animal cruelty.

Out-of-town arrests included a Lafayette man and a Monroe man.

New Iberia Police Department Daily Arrest Report

October 15, 2021

Conley, Calvin

Age 55

400 block of Minville Boulevard

Jeanerette, La

Charges:

OPERATING WHILE INTOXICATED – THIRD OFFENSE

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

OPEN CONTAINER

IMPROPER EQUIPMENT ON A VEHICLE

FAILURE TO SIGNAL WHILE DRIVING

Guidry, Gregory

Age 26

100 block of Johnson Alley

New Iberia, La

Charges:

NEW IBERIA POLICE DEPARTMENT WARRANT – DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY

New Iberia Police Department, Facebook Photo

Hughes, James

Age 69

900 block of Falcon Drive

New Iberia, La

Charges:

NEW IBERIA POLICE DEPARTMENT WARRANT – DOMESTIC ABUSE AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

Perro, Allen Jr

Age 64

500 block of Armentor Street

New Iberia, La

Charges:

SIMPLE BURGLARY

RESISTING A POLICE OFFICER

Wrenn, Dustin

Age 31

1500 block of Bailey Street

Monroe, La

Charges:

CONTEMPT OF COURT

Boutte, Blake

Age 26

5000 block of Brian Boulevard

New Iberia, La

Charges:

OBSTRUCTION OF A HIGHWAY OF COMMERCE

OPERATING WHILE INTOXICATED – FIRST OFFENSE

OPEN CONTAINER

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I

Gash, Clifford

Age 71

800 block of Hopkins Street

New Iberia, La

Charges:

FIVE COUNTS OF CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

UTILITY SERVICES VIOLATION

NEW IBERIA CITY COURT FTA WARRANT – TWO COUNTS OF CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

NEW IBERIA CITY COURT FTA WARRANT – CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

Herbert, Patricia

Age 50

8200 block of Hopkins Street

New Iberia, La

Charges:

AGGRAVATED SECOND DEGREE BATTERY

FIVE COUNTS OF CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

UTILITY SERVICES VIOLATION

NEW IBERIA CITY COURT FTA WARRANT – TWO COUNTS OF CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

Mann, Colby

Age 27

600 block of Colleen Street

New Iberia, La

Charges:

NEW IBERIA POLICE DEPARTMENT WARRANT – DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY

Harrison, Hermondrick

Age 20

100 block of Belle Fontaine Drive

Lafayette, La

Charges:

NEW IBERIA POLICE DEPARTMENT WARRANT – SIMPLE ROBBERY

Walker, William

Age 35

900 block of Yvonne Street

New Iberia, La

Charges:

TWO COUNTS OF CRIMINAL TRESPASSING