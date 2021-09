Violent crime and drug charges.

These are the offenses people were locked up for in New Iberia over the last week, according to New Iberia Police Department Daily Arrest Report released on their Facebook page on Monday.

September 15, 2021

Collins, Brenda

Age 21

500 block of Park Avenue

New Iberia, La

Charges:

NEW IBERIA POLICE DEPARTMENT WARRANT – AGGRAVATED BATTERY; CRUELTY TO A JUVENILE

September 16, 2021

Collins, Brenda

Age 21

500 block of Park Avenue

New Iberia, La

Charges:

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Menard, Cody

Age 32

200 block of Sojourner Road

New Iberia, La

Charges:

NEW IBERIA POLICE DEPARTMENT WARRANT – AGGRAVATED BATTERY; SIMPLE CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY

NEW IBERIA POLICE DEPARTMENT WARRANT – HIT AND RUN

BlakeDavidTaylor, ThinkStock

September 17, 2021

NO ARRESTS.

September 18, 2021

Garrison, Kevin

Age 27

900 block of East Admiral Doyle Drive

New Iberia, La

Charges:

TWO COUNTS OF POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Gutierrez, Becky

Age 33

900 block of East Admiral Doyle Drive

New Iberia, La

Charges:

TWO COUNTS OF POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Prejean, Devin

Age 18

5800 block of Cromwell Drive

New Iberia, La

Charges:

RESISTING A POLICE OFFICER

September 19, 2021

Chevalier, Nakaven

Age 22

1000 block of Sugar Creek Road

Saint Martinville, La

Charges:

NEW IBERIA POLICE DEPARTMENT WARRANT – POSSESSION WITH THE INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE SCHEDULE I; FOUR COUNTS OF POSSESSION OF A FIREARM IN THE PRESENCE OF A CONTROLLED DANGEROUS SUBSTANCE; FOUR COUNTS OF POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A CONVICTED FELON; ILLEGAL POSSESSION OF A STOLEN FIREARM

Philips, Shannon

Age 28

1600 block of Sugarland Terrace

New Iberia, La

Charges:

NEW IBERIA POLICE DEPARTMENT WARRANT – POSSESSION WITH THE INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE SCHEDULE I; FOUR COUNTS OF POSSESSION OF A FIREARM IN THE PRESENCE OF A CONTROLLED DANGEROUS SUBSTANCE; FOUR COUNTS OF POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A CONVICTED FELON; TRANSACTIONS INVOLVING PRCEEDS FROM DRUG OFFENSES

R

(Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for UNITAS)

Randall, Kendara

Age 38

600 block of Yvonne Street

New Iberia, La

Charges:

NEW IBERIA POLICE DEPARTMENT WARRANT – POSSESSION WITH THE INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE SCHEDULE I; FOUR COUNTS OF POSSESSION OF A FIREARM IN THE PRESENCE OF A CONTROLLED DANGEROUS SUBSTANCE; FOUR COUNTS OF POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A CONVICTED FELON; ILLEGAL POSSESSION OF A STOLEN FIREARM; OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE