Who Was Arrested in St. Martin Parish?

Here are the names that appear on the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office Daily Arrest Report for October 18-21.

The city of Breaux Bridge pops up with slightly more frequency than other cities but the list features names from a wide variety including cities in the parish like St. Martinville and Stephensville, cities from neighboring parishes like New Iberia and Lafayette, and an out-of-state name from Sugarland, Texas.

Kelly, Collin

Age 40

3100 block of Windmill

Sugarland, TX

Charges OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT--EXTRADITION REQUIRED

Arresting Agency HPD-POLICE DEPT, HENDERSON

Latiolais, Toby

Age 29

100 block of St Louis St

Loreauville, LA

Charges FAILURE TO APPEAR; ISSUANCE OF ARREST WARRANT; LOOTING; FAILURE TO APPEAR; ISSUANCE OF ARREST WARRANT

Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

Mizyed, Abdelamid

Age 25

100 block of Calco Bl

Lafayette, LA

Charges FAILURE TO APPEAR; ISSUANCE OF ARREST WARRANT

Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

Williams, Eric

Age 36

1000 block of Guidry Rd

Breaux Bridge, LA

Charges FAILURE TO APPEAR; ISSUANCE OF ARREST WARRANT; FAILURE TO APPEAR; ISSUANCE OF ARREST WARRANT; MONETARY INSTRUMENT ABUSE/PROVIDES DEFINITIONS

Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

Gary, Dalton

Age 22

500 block of Chemin Metairie

Youngsville, LA

Charges OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT--EXTRADITION REQUIRED

Arresting Agency LSP-LOUISIANA STATE POLICE

Patin, Wallace

Age 63

1000 block of Lucette Guidry Rd

Breaux Bridge, LA

Charges CONTEMPT OF COURT

Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

Tingle, George

Age 66

1200 block of Stephensville Rd

Stephensville, LA

Charges DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY--STRANGULATION--SIMPLE

Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

Arceneaux, Ladraen

Age 19

200 block of Brick St

Breaux Bridge, LA

Charges VIDEO VOYEURISM

Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

Byerley, Christopher

Age 41

1000 block of Dudley Menard Rd

Broussard, LA

Charges SIMPLE BURGLARY/MOVABLE OR IMMOVABLE; UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY OF A PLACE OF BUSINESS; THEFT OF A MOTOR VEHICLE

Arresting Agency BROUSSARD

Darby, Nicholas

Age 32

400 block of Clarence Rd

New Iberia, LA

Charges ILLEGAL POSSESSION OF STOLEN THINGS; UNAUTHORIZED USED OF A MOVABLE

Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

Hypolite, Denzel

Age 19

100 block of Oswald St

Breaux Bridge, LA

Charges VIDEO VOYEURISM

Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

Johnson, Cedric

Age 44

1000 block of Andrew Dr

St. Martinville, LA

Charges MANUFACTURE; DISTRIBUTION; PWITD--SCH II NARCOTICS

Arresting Agency 107P-ST MARTINVILLE PD

Vicknair, Bryan

Age 38

1000 block of Quail Run Rd

Breaux Bridge, LA

Charges FAILURE TO APPEAR; ISSUANCE OF ARREST WARRANT; FAILURE TO APPEAR; ISSUANCE OF ARREST WARRANT; FAILURE TO APPEAR; ISSUANCE OF ARREST WARRANT; 2ND DEGREE BATTERY

Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

Carmouche, Kenneth

Age 33

1000 block of Nany Rd

Breaux Bridge, LA

Charges THEFT OF A FIREARM; THEFT OF A MOTOR VEHICLE; FLIGHT FROM AN OFFICER; TURNING MOVEMENT AND REQUIRED SIGNALS; OPERATING VEHICLE WHILE LICENSE IS SUSPENDED; FAILURE TO CARRY REGISTRATION IN VEHICLE

Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

Johnson, Jude

Age 30

1000 block of Lg Rd

St. Martinville, LA

Charges CRIMINAL TRESPASS/TRESPASSING OF REAL PROPERTY; DISTURBING THE PEACE

Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

Potier, Antonio

Age 24

500 block of St Charles St

Lafayette, LA

Charges IMPROPER LANE USAGE; HIT AND RUN; SCHEDULE I NARCOTICS (ALL OTHER); POSSESSION - SCHEDULE II NARCOTICS; POSSESSION FIREARM COMMITTING/ATTEMPT CRIME; ILLEGAL POSSESSION OF STOLEN FIREARMS; POSSESSION OF FIREARM/CONCEALED BY CONVICTED FELON; OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE/EVIDENCE TAMPERING; SIMPLE CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY; CRIMINAL TRESPASS/TRESPASSING OF REAL PROPERTY

Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

