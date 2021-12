Who Was Arrested in St. Martin Parish?

Ten names appear on the daily arrest reports released by the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office for the last week (November 17-21)

Some observations:

St. Martinville led the way with a majority of the arrests - 6.

1 out-of-towner was arrested on drug charges

A Breaux Bridge man is accused of human trafficking

St. Martin Parish Correctional Center, stmartinsheriff.org

Barker, Adonis

Age 29

1000 block of Aldus Johnson Rd

Breaux Bridge, LA

Charges ILLEGAL USE OF A WEAPON

Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

Richard, Joseph

Age 37

1100 block of Bayou Mercier Rd

St. Martinville, LA

Charges AGGRAVATED OBSTRUCT OF A HIGHWAY OF COMMERCE

Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

Ardoin, Chet

Age 36

1100 block of Truefriend Rd

Saint Martinville, LA

Charges CONTEMPT OF COURT

Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

ThinkStock

Olivier, Rachael

Age 49

1000 block of Olivier Ln

St. Martinville, LA

Charges CONTEMPT OF COURT

Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

Thibodeaux, Drew

Age 31

1000 block of Barras Rd

Saint Martinville, LA

Charges ILLEGAL POSSESSION OF STOLEN THINGS; IGNORING STOP SIGN

Arresting Agency 17P-BREAUX BRIDGE PD

Wiltz, Gabriel

Age 32

100 block of Cypress Garden Dr

St Martinville, LA

Charges HOME INVASION - SIMPLE; SIMPLE BATTERY

Arresting Agency 107P-ST MARTINVILLE PD

Heatley, Sequille

Age 31

9500 block of Swingalong Ave.

Baton Rouge, LA

Charges TRANSACTIONS INVOLVING PROCEEDS FROM DRUG OFFENSES; MANUFACTURE; DISTRIBUTION; PWITD--SCH II NARCOTICS; PROHIBITED ACTS: DISTRIBUTION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; PROHIBITED ACTS ALL SCHEDULES FALSE PRETENSES; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA W/INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE

Arresting Agency HPD-POLICE DEPT, HENDERSON

Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

Thibodeaux, Daniel

Age 48

1000 block of Sosthen Guilbeau Rd

Breaux Bridge, LA

Charges FAILURE TO APPEAR; ISSUANCE OF ARREST WARRANT; FAILURE TO APPEAR; ISSUANCE OF ARREST WARRANT; HUMAN TRAFFICKING; MANUFACTURE; DISTRIBUTION; PWITD--SCH II NARCOTICS; CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY; INCITING PROSTITUTION

Arresting Agency HPD-POLICE DEPT, HENDERSON

Kelley, Draylon

Age 22

700 block of Theater St

St. Martinville, LA

Charges NO DRIVERS LICENSE IN POSSESSION; FAILURE TO CARRY REGISTRATION IN VEHICLE; VIOLATIONS OF CONTROLLED DANGEROUS; POSSESSION FIREARM COMMITTING/ATTEMPT CRIME; SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA - SCHEDULE I

Arresting Agency 107P-ST MARTINVILLE PD

Mullen, Dawson

Age 21

1000 block of Quail Run Rd

Breaux Bridge, LA

Charges FAILURE TO APPEAR; ISSUANCE OF ARREST WARRANT; FAILURE TO APPEAR; ISSUANCE OF ARREST WARRANT

Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

