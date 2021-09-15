4 names appear on the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office daily arrest report. St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith says his office responded to 31 complaints and reports the following arrests:

Dexter Gibson, 31, Charenton, LA, was arrested on September 15, 2021, at 1:49 am for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no license plate light. Gibson was released on a summons to appear on December 1, 2021.

Tiger Lee Nash, 22, Dallas, TX, was arrested on September 14, 2021, at 10:32 pm for a probation violation. No bail has been set.

Sylvester Louis Lee Francois Jr., 24, Patterson, LA, was arrested on September 14, 2021, at 12:31 pm on three warrants for failure to appear on the charges of:

· Attempted second-degree murder

· Possession of MDMA

· Resisting an officer with violence

· Resisting an officer

· Domestic abuse battery-strangulation

Bail was set at $90,000

NARCOTICS SECTION

Luis Cerritos, 29, Amelia, LA, was arrested on September 14, 2021, at 3:49 pm on the following charges:

· No inspection sticker

· Window tint violation

· No driver’s license

· Possession of schedule II (methamphetamine)

· Possession of drug paraphernalia

Bail has not been set.

Meanwhile, the Franklin Police Department reported the following arrest:

Allen Jones, 45, of Martin Luther King Blvd., Franklin, LA, was arrested on September 14, 2021, at 8:20 PM, on the charge of battery of emergency room personnel. Jones was additionally arrested on a warrant dated July 19, 2021, for simple battery. Jones was booked, processed, and held with no bond set at the time of press release.