Who Was Arrested Over Halloween Weekend in St. Martin Parish?

It was a busy Halloween weekend for deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office as they had to deal with some parish and out-of-parish residents who are accused of breaking the law.

Some observations:

Many of these arrests are court-related (Failure to Appear, Contempt of Court, etc.).

Violent crime arrests continue to be prevalent.

Don't do drugs.

Louviere, Heidi

Age 32

1000 block of Coteau Holmes Ln

St. Martinville, LA

Charges FAILURE TO APPEAR; ISSUANCE OF ARREST WARRANT

Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

Roy, Keion

Age 26

400 block of Porter St

Moreauville, LA

Charges OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT--EXTRADITION REQUIRED

Arresting Agency LSP-LOUISIANA STATE POLICE

Handcuffs And Fingerprints (ThinkStock)

Stoutes, Darrell

Age 39

1000 block of Portage Rd

Arnaudville, LA

Charges ILLEGAL POSSESSION OF STOLEN THINGS; FAILURE TO APPEAR; ISSUANCE OF ARREST WARRANT

Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

Ardoin, Chet

Age 36

1100 block of Truefriend Rd

Saint Martinville, LA

Charges CONTEMPT OF COURT

Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

Brown, Deondrick

Age 26

500 block of Lasalle St

New Iberia, LA

Charges HOLD US MARSHALL

Arresting Agency 67-U.S. MARSHALL--WESTERN DISTRICT

Frederick, Axle

Age 31

1000 block of Adley Wyatt Rd

Breaux Bridge, LA

Charges FAILURE TO REGISTER AS SEX OFFENDER; ILLEGAL POSSESSION OF STOLEN THINGS

Arresting Agency HPD-POLICE DEPT, HENDERSON

Handcuffs, iStock photo

Galentine, Brayton

Age 24

1700 block of Brianna Dr

New Iberia, LA

Charges FAILURE TO APPEAR; ISSUANCE OF ARREST WARRANT

Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

Jones, Joseph

Age 36

1000 block of Benoit Dr

Henderson, LA

Charges DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY - SIMPLE; FAILURE TO APPEAR; ISSUANCE OF ARREST WARRANT

Arresting Agency 17P-BREAUX BRIDGE PD

Prejean, Rodney

Age 58

1000 block of Aldus Johnson Dr

Breaux Bridge, LA

Charges CONTEMPT OF COURT;

Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

(Photo by Michelle Shephard-Pool/Getty Images)

Who Was Arrested During the Work Week?

Belaire, Mark

Age 45

1100 block of Mouton Av

St. Martinville, LA

Charges FAILURE TO APPEAR; ISSUANCE OF ARREST WARRANT; FAILURE TO APPEAR; ISSUANCE OF ARREST WARRANT

Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

Collins, Mitchell

Age 39

1000 block of Apple St

Cecilia, LA

Charges ATTEMPT; THEFT--VALUED AT $1,000--$4,999; ENTRY OR REMAIN IN PLACES AFTER FORBIDDEN; FAILURE TO APPEAR; ISSUANCE OF ARREST WARRANT; RESISTING A POLICE OFFICER WITH FORCE OR VIOLENCE--AGGRAVATED; ARMED ROBBERY; SIMPLE CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY

Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

Ledbetter, Terry

Age 71

1600 block of Herman Dupuis Rd

Breaux Bridge, LA

Charges AGGRAVATED CRIME AGAINST NATURE

Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

Ledet, Randel

Age 27

1000 block of Numa Wyatt Rd

Breaux Bridge, LA

Charges CHILD ENDANGERMENT/DOMESTIC ABUSE--SIMPLE ASSAULT; HOME INVASION - SIMPLE; FAILURE TO APPEAR; ISSUANCE OF ARREST WARRANT

Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

photo from Digital Vision via ThinkStock

Gilbert, Andy

Age 42

700 block of Theater St

St. Martinville, LA

Charges DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY--STRANGULATION--SIMPLE

Arresting Agency 107P-ST MARTINVILLE PD

Abraham, Clayges

Age 37

100 block of Labbe St

St. Martinville, LA

Charges CRIMINAL TRESPASS/ALL OTHER OFFENSES; CRIMINAL MISCHIEF/TAMPERING W/PROPERTY OF ANOTHER

Arresting Agency 107P-ST MARTINVILLE PD

Benjamin, Deiondre

Age 21

1000 block of Mouton Ave.

St. Martinville, LA

Charges POSSESSION OF FIREARM/CONCEALED BY CONVICTED FELON; ILLEGAL USE OF A WEAPON; AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY; ; SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA - SCHEDULE I; PROHIBITED ACTS-POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; ILLEGAL USE CONTROLLED DANGEROUS SUBSTANCES/MINOR

Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

Reed, Jailen

Age 22

1000 block of Dugas Ln

Parks, LA

Charges ILLEGAL POSSESSION OF STOLEN FIREARMS

Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

Felipe Caparr?s Cruz, ThinkStock Images

Andrus, Kenneth

Age 21

1000 block of Melrose Dr

Breaux Bridge, LA

Charges UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY OF A PLACE OF BUSINESS; THEFT--VALUED AT $1,000--$4,999; SIMPLE BURGLARY/MOVABLE OR IMMOVABLE; FAILURE TO APPEAR; ISSUANCE OF ARREST WARRANT; SIMPLE BURGLARY/MOVABLE OR IMMOVABLE; SIMPLE CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY

Arresting Agency 17P-BREAUX BRIDGE PD

Arnaud, Thomas

Age 32

1100 block of Ti Adam Guidry Rd

Arnaudville, LA

Charges FAILURE TO APPEAR; ISSUANCE OF ARREST WARRANT

Arresting Agency 50-ST MARTIN SHERIFF

Gautreaux, Tyler

Age 21

1500 block of Portage Hw

Arnaudville, LA

Charges UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY OF A PLACE OF BUSINESS; THEFT--VALUED AT $1,000--$4,999; SIMPLE BURGLARY/MOVABLE OR IMMOVABLE; SIMPLE BURGLARY/MOVABLE OR IMMOVABLE; SIMPLE CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY

Arresting Agency 17P-BREAUX BRIDGE PD

Knott, Percy

Age 35

1000 block of Balida Dr

Henderson, LA

Charges THEFT--VALUED AT $1,000--$4,999

Arresting Agency HPD-POLICE DEPT, HENDERSON