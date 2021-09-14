Wide Receiver Kenny Stills Returns to the Saints

Wide receiver Kenny Stills was drafted by New Orleans out of Oklahoma in the 5th round of the 2013 draft, finding a role in the offense immediately.

He led the league in 20 average yards per catch his rookie season, and followed that up with 63 receptions for 931 yards and 3 touchdowns in 2014.

However, he was traded to Miami in 2015.

After stints with Miami, Houston, and Buffalo, Still is reportedly returning to the Saints after 7 years away.

He's not on the active 53 man roster yet, but with wide receivers Michael Thomas on the PUP list, and Tre'Quan Smith on IR, the 29-year old Stills next NFL reception could come soon.

The Saints opened up the season on Sunday with a 38-3 win over the Packers.

They'll look to improve to 2-0 this Sunday for a divisional road game at Carolina against the Panthers. Kickoff is set for noon (CT).

The Ten Worst Saints First-Round Draft Picks Ever

Ranking All Ten Saints Head Coaches

The Best Saints By Numbers: 80-89