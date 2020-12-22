How sweet is this?

A woman recently lost her husband to a massive heart attack and in the mourning process, she turned his eyeglasses into a Christmas ornament for her tree.

Christy Hester shared her latest creation on social media and so many applauded her creativity and many even thanked her for the idea.

Losing a loved one is the hardest thing in life, but Christy still found a way to share the holidays with her late husband. He will now forever be part of her holidays because of the ornament she created.

As you can see in the photos here, Christy turned her late husband's eyeglasses into a Christmas ornament, which is now a snowman, and it is resting comfortably on her tree.

This is such a great idea and I love the fact that she has inspired others to do likewise.

Facebook via Christy Hester

Facebook via Christy Hester