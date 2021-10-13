William Shatner is Officially an Astronaut

A dream come true!

William Shatner has finally made it to made space.

Shatner along with his other crewmates Audrey Powers, Chris Boshuizen, and Glen de Vries can now be referred to as Astronauts. They were part of Blue Origin’s second-ever manned spaceflight, which launched about 60 miles above the earth. The whole trip took a total of about 10 minutes from start to finish.

After numerous delays, the crew was able to complete the mission on Wednesday morning, and Shatner confirmed that the wait was well worth it.

"What you've given me is the most profound experience you could give me," Shatner told Blue Origin and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos after emerging from the capsule. "I'm just filled with emotion with what just happened."

Shatner became the oldest person to ever travel into space today at the age of 90 years old.

Shatner seemed to be filled with a lot of emotion after he emerged from the Blue Origin capsule. You can see from his last tweet that he was feeling the weight of the moment even before he left Earth.

If you want to relive the moment that the Blue Origin New Shepard left earth then here is the full video.