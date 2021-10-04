It’s Official, 90-Year-Old Television Actor is Headed to “Real” Space Next Week

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' spaceflight company Blue Origin will make history again next week when a 90-year-old television actor goes into "real" space to become the oldest person to ever travel into space.

Star Trek star William Shatner will become the oldest person to ever travel into space next week when he lifts off from Van Horn, Texas on New Shepard NS-18 alongside its Vice President of Mission & Flight Operations, Audrey Powers. The two will be traveling with crewmates Chris Boshuizen and Glen de Vries which will lift off from Launch Site One.

Shatner has always wanted to travel into space, not just on television and in movies, but in real life.

I've heard about space for a long time now. I'm taking the opportunity to see if for myself. What a miracle. -Blue Origin

Shatner, born in Montreal, Canada, played the role of Captain James T. Kirk of the USS Enterprise in the original Star Trek franchise television series which aired on NBC for three seasons (1966-1969).