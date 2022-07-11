Winning With Reba – Here’s Your Chance to Win Concert Tickets Before They Go on Sale

Reba McEntire is coming back to Lafayette and you can win tickets here on Newstalk 96.5 FM KPEL!

The Cajundome made the announcement Monday morning as Reba will be LIVE IN CONCERT on Thursday, October 13, 2022, with special guest Terri Clark.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 15 at 10 AM at the CAJUNDOME Box Office and

CAJUNDOME.com.

But....

We are giving you the chance to win presale tickets all this workweek!

If you want to win tickets to see the legend herself you need to have one thing - the KPEL News App.

Just type in "Winning with Reba" and your name will put into a drawing for a chance to win a pair of tickets. A winner will be announced on Acadiana's Morning News each day this week from Tuesday through Friday. On Friday, we will give away 2 pairs of tickets to see the Country music superstar!

The Cajundome is offering Reba fans the chance to enjoy their red carpet tailgate event on Friday, July 15th at the Box Office from 10 AM – 12 PM as they GEAUX RED FOR REBA! Red treats and goodies will be available while supplies last and fans are encouraged to dress-up like the singer and enter the Reba look-alike contest for a chance to win concert tickets and upgrades to the Audi Lafayette VIP Club.

As pointed out by our country music pals down the hall - 97.3 The Dawg - the last time Reba played the Cajundome was in 2011 as part of her "All The Women I Am" arena tour. Her upcoming concert will be the first stop on her new tour.

By the way, the very versatile Reba has a new Lifetime movie coming up with her boyfriend Rex Linn.

What's your favorite Reba song? For what it's worth, you can't go wrong with "The Night The Lights Went Out In Georgia," my favorite.

