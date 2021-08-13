Woman Arrested as Argument at Carencro Home Nearly Turns Deadly

When St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies got to the scene of a shooting call on July 20th, they found someone sitting inside a blue truck. The victim did not appear to be injured and there were no wounds visible, but deputies say the victim told them that 32-year-old Brittany Ann Tolliver of Carencro fired a 9 mm in that person's direction during an argument earlier.

Brittany Tolliver, mugshot from St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office

According to a press release from the Sheriff's Office, Tolliver had already left the scene with the gun when deputies arrived at 478 Clarence Cormier Road. Investigators say Tolliver and the victim lived together and got into an argument outside their home. Witnesses told deputies the two were loudly arguing near the front of their home, during which, Tolliver allegedly slapped the victim in the face numerous times and threatened to kill the victim. Then, the gun was allegedly pointed at the victim and fired.

It was witnesses who contacted the authorities.

Over three weeks later, on Monday, August 9th, Tolliver was arrested and booked on a warrant for Attempted Second Degree Murder (Domestic). Her bond has been set at $50,000.00.

