When it comes to lodging in Louisiana, it's great that we have some unique places available.

Rooms for rent can be found on our beaches, our bayous, our lakes, and in the middle of our cities, and some are quite unique.

For instance, there is an Airbnb Experience available in Lafayette where the host will teach you how to cook a gumbo. A futuristic-looking bed and breakfast in New Iberia gives you a great view of the Teche. Or you could head to Kaplan for an Airbnb that will take you on a crawfishing excursion, complete with an old-fashioned Cajun crawfish boil to put a cap on the trip.

Now there is an Airbnb in Louisiana that will help satisfy the kid in you by giving you the opportunity to stay in a treehouse.

Well designed cabin with a treehouse feel. The owners’ dog Beaux was incredibly sweet and liked to sit outside our cabin at night. I think he was trying to be a guard dog for my kids.- "William", via Airbnb

Okay, so it's not a true treehouse, as it is built on the ground, but it IS built around a beautiful old Oak tree, and the elevated walking paths really give it a treehouse feel.

The "Multi-Level Swiss Family Robinson Treehouse" is located in Washington Parish, along the Barry River in Bogalusa, midway between Folsom and the Mississippi State Line.

We are in a beautiful rural are of the parish with plenty of trees, ponds and areas to explore while also being 20-25 minutes in all directions from 3 towns. - via Airbnb

The rental is located in an area that is mostly rural, though there are a few other rentals nearby. One of the reviews left on the website mentions this, but the guests said that the proximity to others wasn't a bother.

My family and I had a great time. David was an amazing host and addressed any issues immediately. The place was clean and well kept. We enjoyed the hot tub and my grandkids loved the place. - "Kathleen", via Airbnb

And it has a hot tub, to boot? Cool!

Such a unique property with the friendliest dog I've ever had the pleasure to meet! Very charming and lots of nice little touches. You can tell that the host put a lot of work in time into making a really cool place to stay. - "Meredith", via Airbnb

I understand, through reading the reviews, that the local dog, Mr. Beau, is quite the gentleman.

Great for big family rentals and the owner was very communicative and sweet and they have the sweetest Dog, Mr. Beau! If you're looking into this place for seclusion just a heads up that the cabins on the ground are pretty close to one another so you're not really alone with your family unless you rent the whole property. Incredibly beautiful set up and a neat little walking trail near the creeks and a cute little pond with a houseboat! - "Ashley", via Airbnb

One of the features that I noticed was a set of swings facing each other. I love to visit with people, so the way the 4 swings are set up seems perfect for that. (See the photo above.)

If you are looking for a place that will encourage the kids to have more outside time and less screen time, this treehouse seemed to work for at least one family.

This is a great place to stay. My family enjoyed staying in this unique treehouse. My kids actually put the electronics down and went outside to play. It was a weekend of good times and memories that will last a lifetime. - "Evelyn", via Airbnb

Leah and her family found themselves at the Airbnb as they were evacuating from Hurricane Katrina, and they fell in love with the place.

We ended up here because we were evacuating for Hurricane Laura with our pets. Though the reason we were there was not for R&R, we felt so at home and comfortable. We loved that it was so peaceful and welcoming. The owner, Mr David, was extremely accommodating to our unique needs and was very responsive. He made sure that we were taken care of! Everyone was so nice and helpful. The kids loved the loft areas, and while the lodge looks small from the outside, there was so much space. Their dog, Bo, is amazing! He is a gentle giant, and he followed us everywhere we went. When we were in the cabin, he laid right outside the door keeping guard. He was the best therapy while we anxiously waited out the storm wondering what was happening back home. Under the circumstances, our stay could not have been better. We will definitely be back again to really enjoy the place! - "Leah", via Airbnb

Irena summed up just how perfect this place really is:

Unique and peaceful, this treehouse was loaded with all the amenities to entertain both kids and adults. A good place to enjoy the outdoors, swimming in the pond during the day and sitting by the fire at night. - "Irena", via Airbnb

