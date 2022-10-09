It was a tragic Saturday for a 5-year-old girl who lost her life trying to cross a street in New Iberia.

Louisiana State Police say it happened around 4:00 p.m. as troopers responded to the call of a crash in the 900 block of Westend Drive.

Westend Drive in New Iberia, google maps Westend Drive in New Iberia, google maps loading...

Investigators say the girl was trying to cross the road from the east side to the west when she was struck by a Tahoe going southbound. Authorities say she was hit by the front of the Tahoe in the northbound lane, which knocked the child over. The child was airlifted to an in-state hospital where she died from her injuries.

All we know about the driver is that impairment is not suspected but that a standard toxicology sample was taken for analysis as the investigation continues.

In a reminder and warning, State Police say that while nearly 70 percent of pedestrian fatalities happen during the night, drivers and pedestrians must stay aware during the daytime as well.

Troopers urge pedestrians to maintain a heightened level of awareness while walking near the road. Parents should have a recurring conversation with children about pedestrian safety so they establish good safety habits. Simple precautions such as looking in both directions before crossing the roadway, wearing reflective materials, avoiding distractions, not walking too close to roadways, and walking against the flow of traffic could prevent most pedestrian related crashes.

This is the 40th fatal crash investigated by Troop I. 45 people have died in these crashes.