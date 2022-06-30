Young Man Shot While Riding Down Johnston Street
Have you ever had something painful happen to you but it took a few moments to process it?
Well, Lafayette Police say a 19-year-old male was traveling in his vehicle on Johnston Street near Office Depot when he felt a pain in his leg. He looked down to see what was wrong and noticed blood coming from his leg. He had been shot.
The incident happened just after 11:00 Thursday morning in the 4600 block of Johnston Street.
Officers say the victim is currently in a local hospital recovering from the non-life threatening injury
If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.
