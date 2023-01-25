YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KPEL News) - A Green T. Lindon Elementary School teacher has been awarded a $25,000 Milken Educator Award. This prestigious national award is given to an outstanding teacher who is making a huge impact on their students and community.

A surprise ceremony was held at the school this morning. Students, faculty, and staff gathered together to make the announcements and present the award.

English and Social Studies teacher Corrie Campbell has won this award.

The Milken Foundation is presenting 40 awards across the nation to the country's most outstanding teachers. This foundation has been committed to helping foster great education leaders and improving education for several decades. This week several awards were already given to deserving educators in our state.

The Milken group started this branch of their foundation work in 1987. The goal is to reward educators who are innovating when it comes to teaching and inspiring their students. Each recipient received a check for $25,000.

Here are two teachers that received awards Tuesday:

The Milken Foundation not only gives the teacher a financial award, but they also continually work with this teacher to connect them with other resources through the foundation to help them grow as educators. They offer resources and mentors to help foster the further development of young teachers to continue to make an impact on educating the young.

Milken Educator Awards is "the Oscars of Teaching" according to officials with the foundation.

This $25,000 award for the teacher is unrestricted meaning the teacher will be able to spend the money on whatever they see fit.

