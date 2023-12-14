Whether you have one elf or multiple elves, we want to see how naughty your little elves are. Instead of making mischief this year, those unruly elves could make you some money!

Get our free mobile app

If you're looking for holiday fun, get ready for Elves Gone Wild, sponsored by G&H Tire. We want to see them at their craziest, funniest, and most mischievous. We all know elves can be a little naughty, so capture them in action, share the fun, and win big!

Photo by Louise Smith on Unsplash/CANVA Photo by Louise Smith on Unsplash/CANVA loading...

HOW TO ENTER OUR ELVES GONE WILD PHOTO CONTEST

The Elf on the Shelf holiday tradition has a naughty new twist. Starting now, through December 21, you can upload a photo of your BAD ELF getting into trouble and join the fun! Be creative and all sorts of crazy.

Voting will happen the week of Friday, December 22nd through Friday, December 29th. The family with the most votes will win a 'Holly Jolly' $500 gift card from our friends at G&H Tire!

CANVA CANVA loading...

The holiday season, without a doubt, is here when the Elves Go Wild. It's gonna be ELF-tastic!

**The person submitting the photo must be the person who took the photo.

View all of the contest rules HERE.