Want to win a new truck?

If you need a new truck you have a chance to win one on February 9, 2023, in Lafayette.

Floor and Decor, located at 3310 Ambassador Caffery is giving away a Chevrolet Silverado at their VIP Event, which starts at 6 pm on Thursday, Feb 9.

A number of other really cool prizes will be given away at this event, but everyone is talking about the possibility of winning a FREE truck at this location.

All of the information you need is here and if you're attending this event at Floor and Decor in Lafayette, good luck.

submitted submitted loading...

submitted submitted loading...