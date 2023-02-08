Your Chance to Win a Chevrolet Silverado Happens February 9th in Lafayette
Want to win a new truck?
If you need a new truck you have a chance to win one on February 9, 2023, in Lafayette.
Floor and Decor, located at 3310 Ambassador Caffery is giving away a Chevrolet Silverado at their VIP Event, which starts at 6 pm on Thursday, Feb 9.
A number of other really cool prizes will be given away at this event, but everyone is talking about the possibility of winning a FREE truck at this location.
All of the information you need is here and if you're attending this event at Floor and Decor in Lafayette, good luck.