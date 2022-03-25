Chevrolet Steps Up For Teen Spotted in Truck During Texas Tornado

Well, they have answered the call.

By now you are probably aware of the teenager who was stuck in a Texas Tornado earlier this week, while in his red Chevrolet truck.

The truck was tossed around like a small toy, but ultimately landed right side up, and then drove off as nothing happened.

Amazingly, the young man driving the truck was not seriously injured as he drove off. His truck however was not so lucky.

Like you and me, Chevrolet saw the viral video and was aware of the damage to the teen's truck.

So, Chevrolet and Bruce Lowrie Chevrolet of Fort Worth, TX, are donating a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT All Star Edition in Cherry Red to Riley Leon and his family.

Here's the announcement that came from Chevy in regards to replacing the truck that was damaged in the tornado.

In addition to the free truck for the Texas family, Chevy Cares will be donating $50,000 to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund.

While this may not be the type of advertisement Chevy hoped for, many have applauded the strength and durability of the Chevy truck in the viral video.

If you missed the viral video of Riley's incident in the tornado from earlier this week you can see it here.

Check out what Riley Leon had to say what being trapped in his truck, while the tornado tossed it around like an aluminum can.

