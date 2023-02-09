No one was injured, but there was wind damage, likely from a tornado on Highway 107 in the area of Morrow in St. Landry Parish according to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz.

There were several homes that received some damage. Deputies along with others are working to assess what other damages have happened across the parish after witnesses on Highway 107 said they saw a tornado.

The first call to alert authorities of possible damage was called into the 911 center in St. Landry Parish at about 7:20 Wednesday evening.

St. Landry Parish Tornado Damage 2 Photo courtesy of St. Landry Sheriff's Office loading...

Multiple calls about problems with wind damage followed that first call.

Deputies and other first responders started investigating the houses and other structures in the 2600 block of Highway 107 to determine what kind of damage happened.

St. Landry Parish Spokesman Eddie Thibodeaux says several people told authorities that what they saw was a funnel cloud.

St. Landry Parish Tornado Damage 3 Photo courtesy of St. Landry Sheriff's Office loading...

A line of severe thunderstorms wove its way through parts of Acadiana last night, and now people with damage are working on picking up the pieces.

According to Thibodeaux, 911 operators received information from several callers about houses being damaged on Highway 107 when going towards the Bayou Jack area.

In addition to the houses that received damage, responders had to deal with the multitudes of trees that were cracked in half, pulled out of the ground, or had limbs fall off.

Here are more of the photos from Wednesday night's damage:

St. Landry Parish Tornado Damage 4 Photo courtesy off St. Landry Sheriff's Office loading...

St. Landry Parish Tornado Damage 5 Photo courtesy of St. Landry Sheriff's Office loading...

St. Landry Parish Tornado Damage 6 Photo courtesy of St. Landry Sheriff's Office loading...

St. Landry Parish Tornado Damage 7 Photo courtesy of St. Landry Sheriff's Office loading...

St. Landry Parish Tornado Damage 8 Photo courtesy of St. Landry Sheriff's Office loading...

St. Landry Parish Tornado Damage 9 Photo courtesy of St. Landry Sheriff's Office loading...

LIST: 10 Deadliest Louisiana Hurricanes