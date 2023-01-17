OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - Two murder cases are moving forward as the respective juries have made their decisions as announced by the St. Landry Parish District Attorney's Office.

Opelousas Man Found Guilty of Murdering Victim at Motel

45-year-old Antoine Denton of Opelousas has been found guilty of second degree murder in the death Jonas Hubbard, who was unarmed when he was shot to death in the chest at the Townhouse Motel in Opelousas on October 24, 2021 in a story reported by KPEL News.

"Law enforcement conducted a thorough investigation and the jury was very attentive and did exactly what they were called upon to do," stated Assistant District Attorney Kylie Leblanc in a press release.

Denton is a fourth felony offender who also was found guilty of Felon in Possession of a Firearm. He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 2, 2023, to a mandatory life in prison without benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.

Opelousas Man Indicted for Murdering Man in the Road

Easton Shelvin, Jr. has been indicted in the shooting death of Ryan'Travian Darby. According to our news partners at KATC, Darby was murdered in the 100 block of Academy Street in Opelousas on a Saturday afternoon. He was shot multiple times on October 22, 2022.

Shelvin will be formally arraigned on February 16, 2023.

