1 Dead, 1 Arrested in Opelousas Shooting

The Opelousas Police Department says it has arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting at a motel off U. S. 190.

It happened Sunday night around 7:45 p.m. at the Townhouse Motel on West Landry Street.

Chief Martin McLendon says officers received a call about a shooting at that motel. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim later died of his injuries. The victim's name has not yet been released.

McLendon says a suspect is in custody. Antoine Denton is facing second-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and drugs charges.

If you know anything about this case, call the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500 or St. Landry Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS.

