Just two weeks after being named interim Lafayette Police Chief, Wayne Griffin has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into sexual harassment allegations.

Officials in Mayor-President Josh Guillory’s office announced Thursday evening that Griffin is on administrative leave pending that investigation. Major Monte Potier is in command of the department until that investigation is completed.

Officials in Guillory’s office say a sexual harassment complaint was delivered to Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Human Resources department earlier in the day Thursday. Guillory has issued an order to all parties involved in the case not to destroy or hide any evidence related to the case.

“This administration has zero tolerance for sexual harassment,” Guillory said in a statement. “We also have zero tolerance for retaliation, either directly, indirectly, through third parties, and/or any other manner. The administration also respects due process. We take this matter seriously. I trust in the training, experience, and professionalism of our human resources manager to lead a fair and impartial investigation.”

Lafayette NAACP president Maria Broussard eluded to a possible complaint against Griffin during public comments at the Lafayette City Council meeting. Broussard asked Guillory he he could appoint a man whom he knew would soon have a sexual harassment allegation brought against him as interim police chief.

At that time, no allegations against Griffin had been made public.

Guillory appointed Griffin as the interim successor to former police chief Thomas Glover on October 7 after firing Glover from that post.

On Thursday’s edition of ACADIANA’S MORNING NEWS, Guillory said he had no plans to begin a new search for a police chief.

