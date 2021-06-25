1 Dead, 1 Injured in Jeff Davis Motorcycle Crash

A motorcyclist is in the hospital and his passenger is dead after a crash in Jeff Davis Parish.

According to Louisiana State Police, it happened around 8 p.m. Thursday on U. S. 90 near Farm Supply Road near Roanoke.

Troopers say Ronald Bonnette lost control of his motorcycle and hit a ditch. both he and his passenger, Lorrie Herron, were thrown from the motorcycle during the crash. Herron died at the scene. Bonnette was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Troopers say both were wearing helmets.

The crash remains under investigation.

Teach Yourself Tips to Prevent Tragedy Involving Kids & Car

Orkin's Top Cities for Mosquitos in 2021 Includes Lafayette