In anticipation of freezing temperatures through the night and into Tuesday, January 16, the Calcasieu Parish School Board announced that all schools and facilities will be closed. The local forecast calls for a chance of freezing precipitation on Monday and Tuesday and with that comes and temperatures are expected to continue to drop.

Other School Board in Louisiana Parishes will also be closed on Tuesday or Tuesday & Wednesday, due to potentially dangerous winter conditions:

▪️Allen Parish: Closed Tuesday.

▪️Beauregard Parish: Closed Tuesday. Plans are to reopen Wednesday.

▪️Calcasieu Parish: Closed Tuesday. McNeese State University Online Only). Sowela Tech

.Hamilton Christian. Closed.

.Vernon Parish: Closed Tuesday.

.Diocese of Lake Charles Closed Tuesday.

▪️Cameron Parish: Closed Tuesday.

.Jeff Davis Parish. Closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

.Evangeline Parish. Closed Tuesday and Wednesday

.St. Mary Parish. Closed Tuesday.

.St. Landry Parish. Closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

.Acadia Parish. Closed Tuesday

For a full list of schools and Parish school district closures click HERE. The probability of roadways and bridges icing is high creating hazardous conditions for students, bus drivers, and parents. This includes all sporting events as well. School is expected to operate as normal on Wednesday, January 17, however, CPSB will update parents and the public at large on the school closure status at Noon on Tuesday.