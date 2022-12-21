If you played the Mega Millions drawing last night and you live here in Louisiana, you might want to check your tickets.

One person in the Bayou State is waking up $1 million richer!

There were a total of four $1 million winners across the United States as these tickets all matched the five white numbers but missed out on the yellow ball.

Because no one got all six numbers, the $465 million jackpot will go unclaimed at least until the next drawing this Friday.

Here are last night's winning numbers:

Mega Millions Mega Millions loading...

We have yet to find out exactly where the $1 million ticket was sold in Louisiana, but as soon as we get that information, we'll update this story.

Now, if you didn't win that super big dollar prize, you may still be holding a winning ticket. There were several other decent money winners in the state including a $10,000 winner.

The graphic below shows all the winners in Louisiana, including the Megaplier winners (it was a whopping 4x).

Mega Millions Mega Millions loading...

The next Mega Millions jackpot drawing will be held this Friday, December 23 at 10:00 pm. The estimated jackpot for that drawing is $510 million with a $266.8 million cash option.

That could make for a very Merry Christmas for someone!