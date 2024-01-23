In Louisiana, just like in other parts of the country, homeowners often have special hiding places where they keep valuables safe from potential burglars. But are these spots truly secure? It's a question many in places like Lafayette and New Orleans ponder, and rightly so.

Security experts, citing a recent article by Marissa Laliberte in Readers' Digest, warn that burglars are now turning to the internet to research these common hiding spots. It's a troubling thought in an era where access to information is just a few clicks away.

So, where do you think your safe spots are in your Louisiana home? Every homeowner has their theories about the best places to secure their belongings in case of a break-in. You probably have a few ideas yourself.

Ideally, a quality safe or a securely locked cabinet would provide an extra barrier of protection for your most precious items. However, depending on the burglar's determination and resources, these measures might not be foolproof.

Discussing home security isn't pleasant, but it's necessary. We live in a time where some individuals completely disregard moral boundaries and take what isn't theirs. At the end of the day, we have to protect our homes and, more importantly, our families from such threats.

Here are the 10 'Secret Spots' Burglars May Check First in Louisiana Homes:

1. Suitcases: Often used as makeshift safes, but not as secure as one might hope.

2. Vases: Seemingly clever, but burglars are catching on to this old trick.

3. Freezers: A classic hiding spot that's becoming more known among burglars.

4. Office Drawers: Thanks to movies, criminals are wise to this common hiding place.

5. Liquor Cabinets: Once a clever spot, now a known target for thieves.

6. Medicine Cabinets: If they contain valuables or sellable items, they could attract unwanted attention.

7. Unattached Safes: If it's not bolted down, it can be taken and cracked open elsewhere.

8. Dresser Drawers: An obvious choice, and therefore, not the safest option.

9. Closets, Especially the Master: Personal items are often stored here, making them a prime target.

10. Under the Mattress: A well-known spot that might be the first place a burglar checks.

Remember, in Louisiana as anywhere else, staying one step ahead of potential burglars means thinking creatively and securely about where to keep your valuables. Stay safe!