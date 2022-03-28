$100,000 Winner – Louisiana Lottery Reveals Another Weekend Win

All those champagne wishes and caviar dreams that Robin Leach used to crow about on his television show, Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous could get started for you with a single lottery ticket. Of course, you could go broke trying to get rich playing the lottery too. That's why we always caution you to play responsibly even when we're telling about some more incredible lottery luck that has found its way into Louisiana, again.

Dylan Nolte via Unsplash.com Dylan Nolte via Unsplash.com loading...

No, this time the big money winner didn't come from the games with the biggest names. Sure the Mega Millions jackpot is poised to be $60 million or more on Tuesday night and the Powerball drawing tonight will be for an estimated $195 million but neither of those games produced a big money winner in Louisiana over the weekend.

The game that is putting a cool $100,000 into a lucky lottery player's hot little hands is Easy 5 and here lately it's been one of the more lucrative games to play. Back on February 23rd, an Easy 5 ticket paid out $410,000 on a ticket that was sold in Krotz Springs.

A hand scratching an instant lottery with coins. hyejin kang loading...

Then, just two weeks later the same game, Easy 5, paid out $70,000 on a single ticket that was sold in Ponchatoula. Now we are getting word from the Louisiana Lottery that a $100,000 winner was sold for Saturday night's drawing. That ticket matched all five of the numbers necessary to claim the game's top prize.

Here are the numbers from Easy 5 for Saturday, March 26, 2022.

07 09 10 11 23

In case you're wondering, Easy 5 is statistically one of the easier games to play and win in the Louisiana Lottery's ensemble of contests. Players are asked to pick five numbers between one and thirty-seven inclusively. The jackpots start at $50,000 and drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday night.

Oksana Kostyushko, ThinkStock Oksana Kostyushko, ThinkStock loading...

Saturday's big winner was apparently sold in Ruston. We do not have specific details on which retailer sold. But we do know that in addition to the $100,000 jackpot winner there were 34 tickets sold for Saturday's drawing that matched four of the five numbers needed to win. Those tickets are now valued at $100. So do check your numbers even if you didn't buy your ticket in Ruston.

And just in case you now find yourself with a little extra spending money, here's a suggestion on a very Louisiana-esque way to spend your money and your time.