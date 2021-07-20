11 Common Skills That All Humans Should Know or Learn Right Now

Way back when in small-town Mississippi when someone “acted the donkey” we simply said that person “ain't got no home trainin’”. It made a lot of sense back then and it still does today. We recently surveyed almost 200 people from around South Louisiana and we asked them about common skills and common sense.

The question was simply this, “What’s a common skill that you were surprised to learn that a lot of people just don’t know how to do?” Well, the answers ranged from actual tasks that some people might want to know for their own basic survival to the snarky replies that suggested that people are just idiots for not thinking to do those things all the time.

To be honest, a lot of the snarky comments had to do with the way people drive. I do believe the auto manufacturers need to know that the most important feature of a vehicle is the turn signal. Based on the number of comments we got about those, you’d think that the concept of using a turn signal is just too difficult for some people to grasp.

Then again, the majority of the answers that we received on our Facebook Page were actually helpful ideas. However, many of those ideas were rooted in the past. Perhaps the time for the knowledge and use of those suggestions has passed the current generation by? Nah, the little schmucks need to learn this, just like we had to learn it.

So, let’s take a look, shall we? Here are just some of the suggestions that came from folks just like you on how we can utilize a little more common sense and take time to learn these basic skills which could enhance your life or make seem like less of a putz to the rest of us.