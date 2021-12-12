The seasons for residents of states who are in what I call the Gulf South are quite used to starting their days in a haze. No, not that kind of a haze, a foggy kind of a haze that is all too common once the calendar moves us into December and the winter months.

You see our weather seasons down here are less about fall, winter, spring, and summer. They are more about football, foggy, baseball, and hurricane. We are in the foggy time of year. And not only do we encounter thick fog on most mornings outside, but a lot of us also encounter a thick fog every time we get into our car to start our morning commute every day.

Alexandra Mirghe via Unsplash.com

That layer of condensation that forms on the inside of our car's windshield is not only an annoyance it could actually be very dangerous. No, you're not supposed to be driving a car when you can't see out the front glass. It's just too darn problematic.

So, how do you combat the fog on your windshield?

Yeah, you could turn on your car's defroster/defogger system. If you have five or ten minutes to sit and wait while that works then your problems are solved. Most of us don't have the extra time to sit in the driveway.

ChrisFix via YouTube

You could wipe away the fog with your hands. That will clear it for a little while and eventually you'll be able to see. You'll also have a streaky stained windshield that will make driving at night a chore when the streaks on the glass refract and reflect the headlights of oncoming traffic.

ChrisFix via YouTube

So, what can you do? Well, if you have an old sock, some duct tape, and some kitty litter in your house right now, then you can end your foggy windshield in the morning. Here's what you do.

Take a bag of kitty litter.

Let Me Know via YouTube

Open up the sock. Put in enough kitty litter so that it basically fills the foot portion of the sock.

Let Me Know via YouTube

Seal the sock with duct tape and place it on the front dashboard of your car.

Let Me Know via YouTube

You don't need to wipe anything, dry anything, or touch anything, just leave it. The kitty litter in the sock will draw the excess moisture out of the air in your car's cabin. With little to no moisture to condense, there can and will be no fog on the inside of your glass. Problem solved.

Now, if you want to see how it all unfolds with a little more in-depth explanation. Here is a video that demonstrates exactly how you can be driving fog-free as early as tomorrow morning.

I wonder how many traffic crashes could have been prevented if we just had more cat litter and socks in our lives. I guess that's an investigation for another day. Let us know if you try this. Because we tried it and it works. I do a lot of driving early in the morning and I don't have time to wait on the defroster either, so take it from me cat litter socks can literally keep you from driving while blind.