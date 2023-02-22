TICKFAW, La. (KPEL News) - Dozens of stolen cell phones are being returned to their owners after Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's deputies say members of a Colombian theft ring took them from Mardi Gras parade-goers celebrating in New Orleans.

11 people have been arrested as the phones were found at a short-term rental complex in Tickfaw, which is a village in Tangipahoa Parish.

Tickfaw, google maps Tickfaw, google maps loading...

So far, over 160 phones have been recovered. But, according to Chief Deputy Jimmy Travis in this Louisiana Radio Network article, the phones are missing one thing:

From talking to several of the victims, we think they just discarded the cases immediately after the theft.

The 11 members of the Colombian theft ring have been arrested and booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail.

24-year-old Geinier Acevebo-Jimenez

26-year-old Jean Paul Sabogal-Angortia

31-year-old Bridgette Solorzano-Rodriguez

36-year-old Yudi Tatiana Solorzano Sanchez

30-year-old Kely Yojana Forero-Mendoza

24-year-old Paula Daniela Canaria-Villamil

33-year-old Paola Fernanda Consuegra-Gavlis

30-year-old Jhon Alexander Flores-Munoz

26-year-old Yuli Oney Gutierrez

31-year-old Ronald Steven Carvajal

47-year-old Jorge Jimenez

Travis says the suspects were able to transport the phones out of New Orleans by using a Faraday Bag, which has a mesh type covering over it that completely blocks signals and doesn't allow you to locate it through a Find My Phone app.

If you lost your phone in New Orleans, their are phone numbers of lost cell phones listed on the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office Facebook page. If your number shows up on the list, contact the sheriff's office. But, Travis says, do not call their office if your number is not on that list.

11 Times Tee Shirts Said What We Were Thinking at Mardi Gras Let your tee shirt do the talking while you're trying to catch beads. Here are 11 things we all want to say at Mardi Gras.

Not Even Covid Could Stop Mardi Gras 2021: NOLA Residents Decorated Homes & Businesses Not even Covid could stop the Crescent City from celebrating Mardi Gras in 2021. While the annual celebration certainly looked different in 2021, residents still found a way to celebrate by decking out their homes in all the purple, gold, and green regalia.